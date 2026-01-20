Nominations open for national awards celebrating further education excellence

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.

Hosted by NCFE – a leading educational charity and champion of vocational and technical learning – the awards shine a spotlight on the transformative impact of further education and the inspiring stories behind it.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, yesterday said:

"Each year, the Aspiration Awards remind us that success in education takes many forms. Whether it’s overcoming personal challenges, surpassing expectations, or finding new and innovative ways to support others, these stories showcase the very best of our sector. “In 2026, we want to celebrate even more of the learners, apprentices, educators, and support staff whose passion and commitment make education truly life‑changing. Their achievements highlight the difference that opportunity, self-belief, and determination can make. “We look forward to recognising those who continue to shape brighter futures and have a positive impact within their communities.”

Now in their ninth year, the Aspiration Awards provide plenty of opportunities for recognition, celebrating winners and highly commended across a range of categories, including:

Against All Odds

Apprentice of the Year

Centre of the Year

Educator of the Year

Learner of the Year

Support Staff of the Year.

This year, the awards will also welcome entries from Active IQ learners, educators, and centres, celebrating those who are going above and beyond in the sport, leisure, and wellbeing sector.

Jenny Patrickson, Director of Active IQ, added:

“The Aspiration Awards reflect everything that NCFE and Active IQ stand for – opportunity, progression, and recognising success in all its forms. We’re delighted to help celebrate the people and organisations making a meaningful difference through vocational learning, particularly within the sport, leisure, and wellbeing sector.”

A standout success from the 2025 awards was Against All Odds winner Anya Clair, who was recognised for her extraordinary determination following a serious car accident that resulted in a brain injury, memory loss, and mobility challenges. After returning to City of Wolverhampton College a year later, she worked tirelessly to rebuild her skills and regain her confidence.

With support from the charity Headway and her tutors, Anya made remarkable academic progress and remains driven by her ambition to support others through a future career in health and social care. “I really want to do nursing,” shared Anya. “I look at intensive care, like from when I was there, and think ‘They are amazing, I would love to do this job.’”

Another notable winner was 70-year-old Andrew Firth, an administrator at Leeds City College, who was recognised for his exceptional commitment to learners by being named Support Staff of the Year.

Known for his empathy, encouragement, and for going over and above to support students, Andrew's proactive approach to student welfare, coupled with his dedication to continuous professional development, made him a trusted and influential presence within the college worth honouring.

The application window for NCFE’s 2026 Aspiration Awards is open as of yesterday, Monday 19 January, until Friday 27 February. More details on the categories, links to the online application form, and terms and conditions can be found here.