techUK
|Printable version
Nominations Open: techUK / UKspace STC Vice Chair Election
techUK is delighted to invite nominations for the position of Vice Chair of the Satellite Telecommunications Committee (STC).
to make a difference for the UK satellite sector, helping us represent the of UK stakeholders in the area of current and planned electronic communications networks and services using satellite / space systems, including in respect of spectrum required for such satellite / space systems and services, across b x xx
Details of the STC structure and objectives are on the following link.
What is involved
The STC has a Chairman and two Vice Chairman. The Vice-Chair is a membership volunteer who puts his/her name forward and is elected by the STC members.
A Vice Chairman is expected to serve for a period of up to 2 years and will be expected to be promoted to Chair at the end of the Chair’s tenure (subject to a vote by the STC members). The Vice Chairman who is not elected to be Chairman may serve as a Vice Chairman for another two years.
A Vice Chairman is expected to attend all STC meetings. The Committee will meet typically 3 to 4 times in any calendar year at techUK or other alternative suitable premises with suitable prior notice given to members.
Election process
Persons from STC member companies who wish to stand for Vice Chairman at these elections as appropriate may either nominate themselves or be nominated by one or more STC member companies.
To nominate yourself or a colleague, please complete the form below titled STC Nomination form. Please return to Manuel Marti (manuel.rascado-marti@techuk.org) by 17:00 on Friday 22 April 2022.
Once all nominations have been received, a notice will go out to members to vote. There will strictly be one vote per member company. Elections will be conducted by a simple majority system.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nominations-open-techuk-ukspace-stc-vice-chair-election.html
Latest News from
techUK
The Energy Security Strategy08/04/2022 15:25:00
The government yesterday published its plans for Britain’s energy independence – long anticipated energy security strategy.
2022 AI Campaign Week07/04/2022 16:25:00
The 2022 techUK AI Campaign Week will take place 29th April – 6th May, and we can’t wait to get you involved!
More must be done to break gender bias in the EdTech industry07/04/2022 10:10:00
Sian Wilson, Executive Director of Commercial at The Skills Network provides tips to the tech sector on tackling bias.
West Midlands Tech Review05/04/2022 11:25:00
On Tuesday 29th March Birmingham Tech published their West Midlands Tech Review and a guest list of 500 people from the tech sector joined them in Birmingham University’s Great Hall for a celebration event.
How data is driving efforts towards greater financial inclusion04/04/2022 16:15:00
techUK member, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' new analysis creates a comprehensive picture of UK financial exclusion.
Home Secretary launches new Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan04/04/2022 10:15:00
On 30 March, Home Secretary, Priti Patel launched a new Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan informed by victims and survivors.
House of Lords Report questions technology’s role in the justice system01/04/2022 14:10:00
On 30 March 2022, The House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee published its report on the advent of new technology in the justice system
techUK sets out six bold principles for future data policy01/04/2022 11:10:00
techUK and members have identified six principles which should be embedded in the UK's National Data Strategy and upcoming reform to the data protection regime.