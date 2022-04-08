Nominations Open: techUK / UKspace STC Vice Chair Election

techUK is delighted to invite nominations for the position of Vice Chair of the Satellite Telecommunications Committee (STC).

to make a difference for the UK satellite sector, helping us represent the of UK stakeholders in the area of current and planned electronic communications networks and services using satellite / space systems, including in respect of spectrum required for such satellite / space systems and services,

Details of the STC structure and objectives are on the following link.

What is involved

The STC has a Chairman and two Vice Chairman. The Vice-Chair is a membership volunteer who puts his/her name forward and is elected by the STC members.

A Vice Chairman is expected to serve for a period of up to 2 years and will be expected to be promoted to Chair at the end of the Chair’s tenure (subject to a vote by the STC members). The Vice Chairman who is not elected to be Chairman may serve as a Vice Chairman for another two years.

A Vice Chairman is expected to attend all STC meetings. The Committee will meet typically 3 to 4 times in any calendar year at techUK or other alternative suitable premises with suitable prior notice given to members.

Election process

Persons from STC member companies who wish to stand for Vice Chairman at these elections as appropriate may either nominate themselves or be nominated by one or more STC member companies.

To nominate yourself or a colleague, please complete the form below titled STC Nomination form. Please return to Manuel Marti (manuel.rascado-marti@techuk.org) by 17:00 on Friday 22 April 2022.

Once all nominations have been received, a notice will go out to members to vote. There will strictly be one vote per member company. Elections will be conducted by a simple majority system.