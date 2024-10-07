Nominations Open: techUK’s Health and Social Care Council

Nominations are now open for 23 seats on techUK’s Health and Social Care Council!

About techUK’s Health and Social Care Council

techUK's Health and Social Care Council provides an opportunity for industry leaders working in digital, data and technology in health and social care from large and small businesses to provide leadership across a variety of opportunities and challenges relating to digital transformation in health and social care.

The Council works in collaboration with the techUK Health & Social Care Programme to:

Provide strategic advice and support across the breadth of techUK’s Health and Social Care Programme activities;

Represent the interests of techUK’s wider health and social care membership;

Support engagement and relationships with key stakeholders across the health and social care sector.

Council membership is held on an individual basis and will be valid for two years from January 2025 - December 2026. All Council members are required to comply with techUK’s Code of Practice, techUK’s Values and techUK Health and Social Care Council’s Terms of Reference.

Read the Terms of Reference here.

techUK is committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion across our leadership bodies, and we encourage members to put forward diverse representatives that will bring a range of views and experiences to the Council.

Who can be nominated?

Any techUK member can nominate themself or a colleague from their techUK member company. 9 Council seats are reserved for small-medium enterprises. Only one nominee is permitted per company.

What information is required for nominations?

Nominees are required to submit written answers to two questions as well as their preferred headshot and biography (up to 150 words). The two questions nominees will need to provide written responses for are:

What knowledge and experience will you bring to the Council? (max. 250 words).

As a member of the Council, how would you support techUK's Health & Social Care Programme and help to shape the use of digital, data and technology across the health, social care and life sciences sectors? (max. 250 words).

N.B. All headshots, biographies and written answers submitted will be uploaded to the nominations page which will be publicly viewable and used as the key candidate information to inform voting.

What happens next?

Please find below a reminder of the key elections dates:

7 October 2024: Nominations open.

25 October: Nominations close COP.

1 November: Voting opens.

25 November: Voting closes COP.

(Week Commencing) 2 December: Results of elected Council members announced.

Once the Council is formed, elections for the Chair and two Vice-Chair positions will take place [only elected Council members will be eligible to vote].

What is the voting process?

Voting eligibility: One voting representative from one techUK member company is permitted to cast up to 23 votes on behalf of their company.

As 9 seats are ring-fenced for SMEs, when voting the voter must pick up to 9 SME choices and up to 14 large organisation choices.

If multiple individuals from the same company submit votes, only those of the most senior employee will be counted.

Votes cast by non-techUK members are invalid and will not be counted.

The voting representative may vote for themselves or the nominee from their own techUK member company.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss what it means to be a member of the Health & Social Care Council, please do contact one of the Health & Social Care team below.