Non-Binary Equality Action Plan

First plan in the UK to improve the lives of non-binary people.

New actions to improve the lives of non-binary people in Scotland and tackle inequality will be taken forward.

The five year plan includes actions to support specific research on the experiences of non-binary people in Scotland, fund training for fertility preservation providers on trans and non-binary healthcare needs and meaningfully include non-binary people in decision-making by making processes accessible.

The plan is in response to the recommendations of the Scottish Government’s Working Group on Non-Binary Equality, whose members included non-binary people, charity representatives and academics.

Equalities Minister Emma Roddick said:

“Our vision is for Scotland to be a place where everyone’s identity is recognised, respected and celebrated.

“This action plan aims to improve equality and wellbeing for non-binary people and is the first of its kind in the UK.

“Some actions are straightforward and immediate whilst others are long-term and systemic. However, they will all contribute to improving the experiences of non-binary people and begin to tackle some of the challenges that they currently face in their everyday lives.”

Vic Valentine, Manager of Scottish Trans said:

“It is really positive to see this Action Plan published, and to see that the Scottish Government has made public, concrete and measurable commitments to changes that will make non-binary people’s lives better.

“I particularly welcome the commitments that will have a positive impact not only on non-binary people but on marginalised people more widely: such as those that seek to make it easier and fairer for people on benefits to participate in policy making processes and be paid for their time, and to look at how the design of public buildings does, or doesn’t, work for everyone in Scotland.

“As with any plan, the most important thing will be delivering. We look forward to working with non-binary people across Scotland to challenge the Government to turn these commitments in to real change.”

Background

Non-Binary Equality Action Plan

The action plan was developed following the report and recommendations of the Non-Binary Equality Working Group, published in March 2022. The Scottish Government responded to these recommendations in July 2022 and committed to developing an action plan to take forward this work.

Scottish Trans define a non-binary person as “a person identifying as either having a gender which is in-between or beyond the two categories ‘man’ or ‘woman’, as fluctuating between ‘man’ and ‘woman’, or as having no gender, either permanently or some of the time.”