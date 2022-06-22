Scottish Government
|Printable version
Non-Domestic Rates Bill passed
New law provides fairness for ratepayers.
Proposals to ensure the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on rateable values can only be considered at revaluation have been passed by the Scottish Parliament.
The Non-Domestic Rates (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Bill will ensure fairness and provide clarity, certainty and consistency for ratepayers.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 appeals have been lodged with Valuation Appeal Committees. Any market-wide economic changes which may have impacted on property values, including any from the pandemic, will be reflected during the next revaluation on 1 April 2023.
Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said:
“We all know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the economy. We responded swiftly and on an unprecedented scale to support business through the pandemic when they needed it most.
“Businesses have benefited from more than £4.7 billion of support from the Scottish Government since the start of the pandemic, including around £1.6 billion of COVID-related rates reliefs.
“The Bill provides that in calculating the rateable value, or the net annual value, no account can be taken of any matter occurring on or after 2 April 2020, that is directly or indirectly attributable to Coronavirus.
“It maintains the integrity of the non-domestic rates system and the stability of public finances – and will provide clarity, consistency, and fairness to all ratepayers.”
Background
Read more on the Non-Domestic Rates (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Bill
The Bill does not apply to changes to the physical state of a property or whether a property should or should not be included in the valuation roll.
It does not remove ratepayers’ right of appeal. It will be for appellants to decide whether they want to pursue or withdraw their COVID appeals.
The next revaluation on 1 April 2023 will be based on rental values on 1 April 2022.
The Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Act 2020 amended the definition of material change of circumstances to exclude changes in general economic circumstances, with effect from 2 April 2020.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/non-domestic-rates-bill-passed/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Strengthening Scotland’s response to severe weather22/06/2022 14:15:00
Update on progress following Storm Arwen report.
Young people urged to apply for Job Start Payment22/06/2022 13:05:00
Extra money for unemployed young people who are starting work
Labour productivity statistics, 2021 Quarter 422/06/2022 12:05:00
An Official Statistics publication for Scotland.
Ministers discuss rail strike contingency plans22/06/2022 10:15:00
UK Government urged to resolve pay dispute.
Protecting health and care workers22/06/2022 09:15:00
Timetable announced for safe staffing legislation.
Criminal Proceedings in Scotland 2020-2121/06/2022 15:10:00
The total number of people proceeded against in Scottish courts fell by 46% to 46,497 in the year to 2020-21, according to National Statistics published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician today. The number of people convicted fell at a similar rate, down 44% to 42,532.
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households21/06/2022 13:10:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released the latest annual Council Tax Reduction statistics. In March 2022, Scotland’s Council Tax Reduction scheme supported 462,670 households (compared to 496,580 in March 2021) and the total weekly income forgone by local authorities was £6.829 million (compared to £7.328 million in March 2021).