An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

The Chief Statistician has released statistics on the reliefs and exemptions from non-domestic rates that were in place on 1 July 2026.

These figures were produced by independent statistical staff, free from any political influence, in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Statistics.

This is a routine annual publication, derived from snapshot data provided to the Scottish Government by local councils.

Key figures

On 1 July 2026, 150,800 properties were in receipt of relief from non-domestic rates. This accounts for 59% of non-domestic properties on the valuation roll. The total value of all reliefs was £760 million.

All figures in this publication, except where otherwise noted, exclude properties in the Shetland Islands, due to difficulties with the data collection.

There were 102,600 properties, or 40% of those on the valuation roll, receiving 100% relief and therefore paying no rates. The total value of reliefs awarded to these properties was just over £500 million.

Small Business Bonus Scheme (SBBS) relief was awarded to 96,400 properties, accounting for a value of £205 million. 100% SBBS relief was awarded to 80,700 properties, with a value of £175 million. A further 1,150 properties had SBBS relief combined with another relief summing to 100%.

Around 6,300 properties were in receipt of a total of £23.5 million of Retail, Hospitality and Leisure (RHL) relief, 2,000 of which received the extra Licensed Hospitality Relief. Around 600 were receiving 100% islands and remote areas RHL relief.

Some 54,900 properties were receiving General Revaluation Transitional Relief, as a result of increases in gross non-domestic rates bills as a result of the 2026 revaluation. There were almost 4,000 properties receiving Small Business Transitional Relief, with a total value of £8 million.

The full publication is available at Non-Domestic Rates Relief Statistics 2026 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot).

Background

This publication provides statistics on reliefs and exemptions from non-domestic rates which were in place on 1 July 2026.

Non-domestic rates (sometimes called business rates) are a property tax, charged on non-domestic properties. The amount that each ratepayer will pay is proportional to the determined value of their property, known as the rateable value, and may be reduced by reliefs or exemptions.

The Billing System Snapshot is the main data source used in this publication. It is an annual data return provided by councils to the Scottish Government, and includes a list of all reliefs in place as at the snapshot date of 1 July 2026.

Non-domestic rates relief statistics are derived from the Billing System Snapshot. This is an annual dataset provided to the Scottish Government by local councils. The Billing System Snapshot contains property-level information on reliefs in place on the snapshot date.

The data is combined with the valuation roll, a list of all non-domestic properties in Scotland, which is maintained by the Scottish Assessors. This provides additional information about each property, such as rateable values and property types.

The values of reliefs presented in this publication are estimates based on properties’ rateable values and reliefs in place on 1 July 2026, and do not reflect any changes made after the snapshot date – they assume that the rateable values and reliefs in place on 1 July 2026 are active throughout the 2026-2027 financial year. The values of reliefs reported are the total values of reliefs, funded by both the Scottish Government and by councils.

Councils may occasionally review relief awards, which may include cancellations of all awards of a particular type of relief and require ratepayers to re-apply. This may reduce the number and value of reliefs reported in this publication, even if the reliefs are later reinstated and backdated. Several councils conducted a review of SBBS relief in 2026-2027, which means the number of SBBS awards reported in this publication, and their value, are likely to understate the actual figures for the financial year.