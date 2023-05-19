Non-domestic rates revaluation statistics

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

The Chief Statistician has released statistics relating to the 2023 non-domestic rates revaluation.

As a result of revaluation, the total rateable value increased by £390 million or 5.36%, compared to that on the day before revaluation took effect.

Shops, public houses, and restaurants saw a decrease in their overall rateable value. Petrochemicals, quarries, mines, and sporting subjects had the highest proportional increases, while statutory undertakings and industrial properties contributed most to the overall increase.

The average gross bill increased by 3.37% as a result of revaluation. This is lower than the increase in rateable value due to the general revaluation transitional relief. In addition to the gross bills for shops, public houses, and restaurants, the gross bill for hotels decreased despite the slight increase in rateable value.

This publication shows the changes in rateable values as a result of the 2023 revaluation, and the resulting changes in gross bills charged on non-domestic properties, and is accompanied by detailed tables showing breakdowns of these changes.

Background

Non-domestic rates are a property tax, charged on a non-domestic property. The amount that each ratepayer will pay is proportional to the determined value of their property, known as the rateable value, and may be reduced by reliefs.

The 2023 revaluation updates rateable values in the 2017 revaluation roll, which came into force on 1 April 2017.

Rateable values are determined by the 14 Scottish Assessors, who are independent of both Scottish and local government.

The poundage (tax rate) is set nationally by the Scottish Government, and for the financial year 2023 to 2024 it has been set at 49.8p for every £1 of rateable value. Properties with a rateable value greater than £51,000, but not greater than £100,000 are liable for an additional supplement of 1.3p per £1 (the Intermediate Property Rate), and those with a rateable value above £100,000 are liable for an additional supplement of 2.6p per £1 of rateable value (the Higher Property Rate).

General revaluation transitional relief was introduced from 1 April 2023 to protect ratepayers from large increases in rateable values due to revaluation. Ratepayers may be eligible to apply for other reliefs which may reduce or remove their liability.