Valuation Office Agency
Non-domestic rating: challenges and changes dummy statistical release

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) has changed the way it presents statistics for the 2023 non-domestic rating lists.

On 31 August 2023, the VOA will release statistics on checks, challenges and assessment reviews made against the 2017 and 2023 local rating lists at 30 June 2023.

This release will include Check, Challenge, Appeal cases for Wales.

We have made changes to the way we present the 2023 list statistics. These changes make the data easier to use and consistent with other government departments. They include:

  • improved accessibility
  • rateable value change included in summary tables
  • reordered tabs on worksheets
  • additional sections for Check, Challenge, Appeal cases.

We have shown these changes in a set of dummy tables.

The 2017 list tables have not changed. Minor updates have been made to improve accessibility and consistency.

We have also made changes to the statistical commentary document. Commentary is now grouped by country for each list year.

Contact us

If you would like to provide any feedback on the changes, please email statistics@voa.gov.uk.

 

