Non-fatal strangulation and suffocation offences: proposed sentencing guideline published

A draft sentencing guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation offences in courts across England and Wales, was published for consultation by the Sentencing Council today.

Under the proposals, judges and magistrates will – for the first time – have a dedicated guideline to follow that will help ensure courts take a consistent and proportionate approach when sentencing these offences.

All offences of strangulation and suffocation are very serious, and the proposed guideline includes sentences that reflect this. The offences were introduced by the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and came into force on 7 June 2022. The offences do not only apply in a domestic abuse context, and include similar acts carried out in non-domestic situations.

Non-fatal strangulation occurs when a person intentionally strangles or affects their victim’s ability to breathe in an attempt to control or intimidate them, for example using a headlock or a ligature around the neck.

Non-fatal suffocation occurs when a person uses unlawful force on a victim, whether intentionally or recklessly, that affects the victim’s ability to breathe, for example by putting a hand over the victim’s mouth or compressing the chest. No physical injuries need be caused for the offences to be committed.

Her Honour Judge Rosa Dean, Sentencing Council lead for the guideline, said:

“Strangulation or suffocation are very serious offences and can create a real and justified fear of death, causing the victim to experience a high degree of psychological harm from the encounter, even where no physical injuries are visible.

“The proposed guidelines will ensure that courts have the most up-to-date guidance so that all cases where strangulation or suffocation has occurred are sentenced in an appropriate and consistent manner.”

There are currently no offence specific sentencing guidelines for these offences and courts apply principles from a recent Court of Appeal judgment when sentencing these offences. The guideline consolidates aspects of that judgment into a guideline format, using the Council’s stepped approach to sentencing to determine the seriousness of offences and appropriate sentences.

The Council is seeking views on the draft guideline – which applies to adult offenders only – from judges, magistrates and others with an interest in this area. The consultation will run from 15 May 2024 to 14 August 2024.

