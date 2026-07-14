Non-Statutory Inquiry into death of Zane Gbangbola to be established

Inquiry will assess how public services worked during the incident and the treatment of his family.

A non-statutory inquiry into the death of Zane Gbangbola will be set up, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday (Monday 13 July 2026) announced.

Zane tragically died at the age of seven in February 2014 at his family home in Chertsey, Surrey. The Prime Minister and Defra ministers have met with Zane’s family to listen to their concerns and to better understand what they would like an inquiry to achieve.

The inquiry will consider the circumstances around Zane’s death. It will also investigate how public services worked together during the incident, and the treatment of Zane’s family in the aftermath.

Dr Sandie Okoro OBE, a distinguished lawyer and public leader, has been appointed to chair the inquiry. Dr Okoro will act independently from the government and will have access to subject matter and technical experts throughout the inquiry.

The government is committed to responding publicly to any recommendations made by the inquiry.

Zane’s parents, Nicole Lawler and Kye Gbangbola, yesterday said:

We have campaigned tirelessly for truth since Zane’s death, and welcome the keeping of Sir Keir’s promise of justice for seven-year-old Zane. The death of a child should never be political. We will never win, Zane will never win, he has been taken from us, but today we pray that this is a step closer to exposing the lies that dishonour our precious son, securing the truth, and preventing further deaths.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer yesterday said:

When I met Zane’s family, I was deeply moved by their strength, dignity and determination after more than a decade of unimaginable grief. No family should feel that their questions have gone unanswered or that they are in a battle with the very services that should be there to support them. This inquiry will ensure their concerns are properly examined, provide an understanding of what happened, and identify the changes needed to prevent others facing the same experience.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday said:

Meeting Zane’s family and hearing their story was deeply moving. The non-statutory inquiry we’re setting up will investigate what happened and ensure lessons are learnt from this tragedy.

Chair of the inquiry, Dr Sandie Okoro OBE yesterday said:

I am deeply honoured to have been appointed to chair this independent inquiry. I will treat this responsibility with the care and seriousness that it deserves. The death of a child is always a profound tragedy. My thoughts remain with Zane Gbangbola’s family who have waited a long a time for this inquiry. I intend to engage with Zane’s family and other key stakeholders on the draft terms of reference in the coming weeks, with a view to commencing a rigorous and fair inquiry into the circumstances of Zane’s death this autumn.

The inquiry’s terms of reference will be published in due course.