Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Norfolk officer given final written warning over conduct during arrest of teenager
A Norfolk Constabulary officer has been handed a final written warning for his conduct, which included the excessive use of force, during the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Kings Lynn.
PC Thomas Colgan was found to have committed gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing, which followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
In the early hours of 5 September 2023, PC Colgan and a colleague attended a house following a report that a child had been assaulted by their older sibling.
The officers located and arrested the suspect in a bedroom. PAVA incapacitant spray was used three times by PC Colgan. The panel found that the third use of PAVA – when the man was already handcuffed - was not necessary, proportionate, or reasonable in all the circumstances."
The man was also further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker when he spat at the officer.
When the man was in the police van, he told the arresting officer that he had Tourette’s Syndrome, to which PC Colgan shouted that he did not care.
Thirty minutes before the arrest, the two attending officers had taken the 18-year-old home following reports of a disturbance but no offences were identified.
The disciplinary hearing concluded Wednesday (27 May) and the panel found that the officer’s overall conducted amounted to gross misconduct.
He was found to have breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force; authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and duties and responsibilities.
PC Colgan was given a final written warning that will last for two years.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “All officers should treat members of the public with respect and courtesy and PC Colgan’s conduct fell well short of the standards expected of police officers.
“The officer has been held accountable through the disciplinary process as a result of our independent investigation.”
Our investigation began in April 2024 following a voluntary referral from Norfolk Constabulary.
As part of our investigation, we reviewed body worn video, took witness statements from those at the scene and reviewed relevant policies and guidance relating to the use of PAVA.
We concluded our investigation in February 2025 and decided that the officer should face gross misconduct proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/norfolk-officer-given-final-written-warning-over-conduct-during-arrest-teenager
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