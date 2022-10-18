NEPO
North East councils unveil plans to transform how they do business
The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) and twelve North East local authorities have launched Open, a new e-procurement platform that will transform how businesses find and bid for competitive opportunities.
The cloud-based system will replace the NEPO Portal which has been used by NEPO and the twelve North East local authorities for over twenty years.
Businesses and VCSEs are now able to register on Open at www.open-uk.org, in anticipation of the first wave of tendering opportunities. Registration is free of charge and will ensure suppliers are bid-ready.
NEPO will be the first public sector organisation to use Open to run a competitive process. Following a phased implementation during 2023, all North East local authorities will be using Open to buy goods, works and services.
Nicola Shelley, Managing Director at NEPO, yesterday said:
“In 2019, NEPO and its local authority members commissioned an ambitious project to transform public sector procurement. Our vision was to use technology to unlock better, smarter ways of working. We needed a system that was tailored to the needs of public sector buyers and suppliers, resulting in us building our own platform that supports the entire procurement process from commissioning through to contract management.
“Through close consultation with suppliers, procurement professionals and technical experts, we have developed a procurement platform that offers an improved experience through intelligent use of data and user-centred design.
“NEPO is committed to supporting North East suppliers to win work from the public sector and beyond. We urge suppliers from the business community and VCSE sector to register on Open. Every year NEPO and its members publish around 6,000 competitive opportunities covering all kinds of goods and services. Registering on Open means that you will be notified of relevant opportunities and able to compete to win public sector work.”
For more information and to register on Open visit www.open-uk.org.
