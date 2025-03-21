North East Fisheries Officers start their close season patrols

Environment Agency fisheries officers in the North East have stepped up patrols as the close season for coarse fishing begins.

The annual close season, which came into effect on Saturday 15 March and runs until 15 June, prevents fishing for coarse fish in rivers and streams across England, helping to protect fish when they are spawning and supporting vulnerable stocks.

Throughout the close season, Environment Agency officers conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no fishing period. Notices have been displayed in key fishing areas across the North East reminding anglers of the law.

The region’s fisheries enforcement officers were out on patrol for the opening day of the close season, checking fishing licenses and handing out advice to anglers.

The team found just one person fishing without a licence, which is a marked improvement on previous years and reflects the efforts of Environment Agency Fisheries Officers to improve their communication and engagement with anglers.

As part of Operation CLAMPDOWN, Angling Trust volunteers support the Environment Agency by keeping watch on riverbanks and reporting incidents to the 24-hour incident hotline 0800 80 70 60. Patrols will continue for the duration of the close season.

David Shears, Senior Fisheries Enforcement officer at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Between March and June, our coarse fish populations will soon begin spawning. The close season aims to protect fish during this delicate time to ensure they remain healthy and resilient. Each year we work closely with the Angling Trust and the police to enforce the close season. We urge all anglers to follow the rules and allow rivers to recover as it is vitally important to help reduce disturbances to coarse fish and protect vulnerable stocks during their peak spawning period.

Fishing illegally could result in a significant fine with numerous enforcement patrols happening throughout the close season.

Across England last year, for the period 15 March to 15 June inclusive, the Environment Agency carried out 933 close season patrols resulting in 106 close season offences and 203 other fishing related breaches.

Nino Brancato, Angling Trust Fisheries National Enforcement Support Manager, yesterday said:

It is necessary that we all help protect our sport from harm, especially with matters relating to poaching, fish theft, theft of fishing rights, anti-social behaviour and fly tipping. At the Angling Trust, our aim is the ‘protection, promotion, and development’ of angling and anglers. Encouraging all anglers to fish legally and safeguard fisheries and fish for generations to come.

The coarse fish close season applies to rivers, streams, drains and some canals, as well as certain stillwaters within specified ‘sites of special scientific interest’ (SSSI).

The canals and SSSI stillwaters covered by the statutory close season can be found on the national rod fishing byelaw guidance page: National rod fishing byelaws for England: freshwater fishing with a rod and line - GOV.UK

Anglers who do still want to get out on the banks during close season can still visit many stillwaters and canals, depending on landowner agreement, or try their hand at trout fishing, though a valid fishing licence is still required.

The Environment Agency takes illegal fishing very seriously. Anyone fishing illegally should expect to be prosecuted and to face a substantial fine. Those who suspect illegal fishing should report it to the Environment Agency’s incident hotline 0800 80 70 60.