North East man jailed for running illegal waste site

A County Durham man has been jailed for operating an illegal waste site in a prosecution brought by the Environment Agency.

Christopher Williams, 66, of Acton Dene in Stanley, appeared at Newton Aycliffe magistrates’ court on Thursday 13 February for sentencing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of operating a waste site without an environmental permit at Whinfield Industrial Estate in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.

He was sentenced to 44 weeks in prison, comprising 26 weeks and a further 18 weeks because the conviction placed him in breach of a suspended sentence imposed for previous environmental offences.

Waste posed ‘obvious’ fire risk

Gary Wallace, area environment manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said:

Not only was the waste on site illegal, but there was a very obvious fire-risk. Williams was given ample opportunity to clear the waste and was advised how he could operate within the law. But instead he continued to breach the law with no consideration for the environment or community. Environmental permits are in place to protect the public and environment, and I hope this sentence sends out the message to others that we will take action against those involved in illegal waste activity.

The court heard that Williams runs an organisation called the LCA Community Charity, which is not a registered charity, from an industrial unit at the site. It advertises as offering help with clothing, furniture and household donations.

The organisation and the defendant both hold waste carrier licences, which is a legal requirement to be able to transport waste.

EA officers saw large amount of waste at site

On 17 November 2022, Environment Agency officers attended the unit. Outside, they saw a large amount of household waste, including more than 50 fridges and fridge freezers, dismantled furniture, mattresses, sink units and toilet bowls, baths and doors, amongst other general waste.

Most of the waste was mixed together, with some looking like it had been there for a long time. Inside the unit was an office area with some household items for sale.

Inside one of the two sheds on site, waste was piled 12 feet high. Across the site, the illegally stored waste posed a fire-risk, with no separation between piles, meaning if a fire broke out it would spread quickly.

Officers spoke to Williams, and he was requested to remove the waste by 16 January 2023, and in a follow-up letter, he was advised about waste exemptions, which allows for low level waste activity without the need for a permit that could allow him to sort recyclable waste for recovery and operate within the law.

On 17 January, officers returned, only to find there was more waste present, with a noticeable increase in broken wooden furniture. Officers expressed concerns about the fire risk.

In the following months, through March and into the summer, Environment Agency officers made numerous visits where they saw waste still on site. At one point, Williams said half of the fridges had ‘gone to Africa.’

Fridges contain refrigerant gasses and blown foam insulation, with old fridges classed as hazardous waste, and should be disposed of at an suitably-licensed facility.

He also told officers he had no waste transfer notes, which are a legal requirement to trace the movement of waste between one place and another.

Officers explained to Williams that the deadline for clearing the site passed in January 2023.

During a visit in September 2024, officers inspected the site and found it was still operating as an illegal waste facility. Williams claimed to still be busy clearing the site.

Illegal waste activity can be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.

Background

Full charges

Between 16 November 2022 and 12 July 2023 at unit 13, Whinfield Industrial Estate, Rowlands Gill, Williams operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the storage and treatment of waste pending recovery or disposal, otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit

Contrary to regulations 12(1)(a) and 38(1) Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2016.

On 24 September 2024 at unit 13, Whinfield Industrial Estate, Rowlands Gill, you operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the storage and treatment of waste pending recovery or disposal, otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit.

Contrary to regulations 12(1)(a) and 38(1) Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2016.