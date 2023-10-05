North East to benefit from £19.8 billion transport investment

Multibillion-pound plan to link major cities in the North via bus, rail and new and improved roads.

government to redirect HS2 savings into unprecedented transport investment across the country, benefiting more people, in more places, more quickly

the North will receive £19.8 billion to link its major cities including the long-awaited dualling of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham

additional £3.3 billion to resurface roads in the North

The North East will benefit from new stations, reopened railway lines and revitalised roads in a major funding boost to create stronger public transport networks.

A total of £36 billion in savings from HS2 will be reinvested in hundreds of transport projects across the country, delivering more buses, reopening railway stations and ensuring major funding for new and improved roads.

Yesterday (4 October 2023), we have announced the Network North plan, which will still see HS2 delivered between Birmingham and Euston in central London. But every penny that would have been spent extending the route will instead be redirected into roads, rail and buses to drive economic growth and provide jobs.

Network North will build better connectivity across the North and Midlands with faster journey times, increased capacity and more frequent, reliable services.

It will include a fully electrified and accelerated network between the major Northern cities boosting services and transforming the region’s transport infrastructure.

Further benefits for the North East will include: