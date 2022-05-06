FSCS
|Printable version
North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,182 members
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Ltd, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS will compensate most of the 1,182 members of the credit union within seven days. Using the credit union’s records FSCS will send payments to members for their balance automatically.
People with up to £1,000 in their account will receive a letter from FSCS to get cash over the counter at their local Post Office. Anyone with more than this will receive a cheque for their balance direct from FSCS.
FSCS expects the total compensation for North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Ltd to be around £1.3m.
Lila Pleban, Chief Communications Officer at FSCS, yesterday said:
“Members of North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Limited can be assured that their money is safe. FSCS protects people’s savings up to £85,000 and we are ready to help them get back on track as soon as possible.
“Members do not have to do anything as most will receive their money directly from us within a week.”
A dedicated page on the FSCS website includes questions and answers which may be useful for members of North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Ltd.
For more information on how FSCS can protect people with current or savings accounts in credit unions, banks and building societies, please visit the FSCS website and our ‘what we cover’ page.
Any questions about North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Ltd can be directed to the administrators, Mike Dillon and Andrew Poxon of Leonard Curtis Recovery Limited. They can be contacted by telephone on 0161 532 4621, or alternatively by email at newcu@leonardcurtis.co.uk. Any post should be addressed to North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Limited c/o Leonard Curtis Recovery Limited, Riverside House, Irwell Street, Manchester, M3 5EN.
Media enquiries
T: 07730 668 558
E: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk
Notes for Editors
Former names
North East Warrington Credit Union (NEWCU) Limited was formerly known as North East Warrington Credit Union Limited between September 2000 and September 2013 and as Poulton North Credit Union Limited from April 1998 until September 2000.
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2022/may/north-east-warrington-cu-fail/
Latest News from
FSCS
City of Plymouth Credit Union Ltd in Devon declared in default: FSCS to protect 2,348 members28/04/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of City of Plymouth Credit Union Ltd, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below have been declared in default12/04/2022 12:25:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
Compensation for illiquid funds – how we’ve made it easier to claim28/03/2022 10:25:00
FSCS have recently improved how they go about paying compensation for our investment customers with illiquid funds. The claims process is now much simpler and has resulted in a quicker, more streamlined experience with final payments made 100 days faster than before.
Strathkelvin Credit Union Limited in the Glasgow area declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,820 members23/02/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Strathkelvin Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below have gone out of business11/02/2022 10:25:00
FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves.
The ongoing fight against scams03/02/2022 10:15:00
Scam prevention and reporting is complicated for FSCS due to the limits of our remit. Sarah Marin, FSCS Chief Customer Officer, talks about the challenges we face in this area, how we see scams in a broader sense, and why we’re keen to continue collaborating with others in the industry on scam prevention in 2022.
Consumers not checking pensions28/01/2022 10:25:00
Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) recently published new research, which was commissioned to discover people’s attitude towards the safety of their pension.
All Flintshire Credit Union Ltd in North East Wales declared in default: FSCS to protect its 2,614 members27/01/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of All Flintshire Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.