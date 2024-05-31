Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
North Korea ballistic missile launches on 30 May 2024: FCDO statement
Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 30 May, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson gave a statement.
An FCDO spokesperson said:
North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 30 May are another breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). Unlawful ballistic missile launches continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.
The UK strongly urges North Korea to stop such provocations, return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation.
