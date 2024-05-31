North Korea ballistic missile launches on 30 May 2024: FCDO statement

Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 30 May, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson gave a statement.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 30 May are another breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). Unlawful ballistic missile launches continue to destabilise the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.

The UK strongly urges North Korea to stop such provocations, return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation.