North Korea missile launch, 1 January 2023: FCDO statement
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued a statement after North Korea launched a ballistic missile.
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said:
North Korea has once again violated UN Security Council Resolutions by launching a short-range ballistic missile on 1 January.
The UK, alongside our international partners, continues to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and prioritise the well-being of its people instead of the unlawful pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
