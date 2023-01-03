Tuesday 03 Jan 2023 @ 09:10
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
North Korea missile launch, 1 January 2023: FCDO statement

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued a statement after North Korea launched a ballistic missile.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said:

North Korea has once again violated UN Security Council Resolutions by launching a short-range ballistic missile on 1 January.

The UK, alongside our international partners, continues to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and prioritise the well-being of its people instead of the unlawful pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

