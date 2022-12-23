North Korea: UK spokesperson response to firing of two short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang's Sunan area on Friday, according to reports by the South Korean military.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 23 December are a breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea’s repeated testing of ballistic missile technology poses a threat to our regional partners and global security.

North Korea must return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

The UK is working closely with partners to urge the North Korean regime to prioritise the well-being of its people instead of the unlawful pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.