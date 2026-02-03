North Sea boat crash captain convicted over ‘exceptionally bad’ negligence leading to death of crew member

A Russian boat captain has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after failing to take any action to prevent a crash between two ships in the North Sea which led to an explosion and the death of a member of crew.

Thirty-eight-year-old Filipino national Mark Pernia died when the Portuguese-registered Solong cargo ship collided with the stationary fuel tanker of the American-registered Stena Immaculate, causing a fire which engulfed both vessels last year.

The Solong had been travelling from Scotland towards Rotterdam in Holland when the deadly collision took place in the Humber estuary, just after 9.45am on 10 March 2025.

Vladimir Motin, 59, was yesterday found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Michael Gregory, Senior Specialist Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“This was a tragic, and entirely avoidable death of a member of crew caused by truly, exceptionally bad negligence. “Mark Pernia was just going about his day-to-day work. It is with great sadness for his family that his body has never been found. “Vladimir Motin was an experienced vessel master who had captained the Solong for 15 years - but this time his actions fell gravely below the standards expected. Vladimir Motin’s failure to act, despite clear and sustained warnings, amounted to a gross breach of duty and led to fatal consequences. It is extremely fortunate that no one else was killed. “The CPS presented a Voyage Data Recorder known as the ‘black box’ and CCTV footage of the collision, alongside witness testimony including from a maritime expert and audio recordings from the ships, to prove that Motin’s failures directly caused a wholly avoidable death. “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mark Pernia and all those affected.”

Building the case: Proving someone has committed manslaughter by gross negligence

The CPS worked closely with Humberside Police and maritime experts to piece together a compelling case to show gross negligence.

Prosecutors had to demonstrate a number of elements to secure a conviction, including proving:

That the defendant owed a duty of care to Mark Pernia. That he breached that duty by failing to do anything to prevent the collision. He had ample opportunity to stop the crash and he failed to do so. That there was a serious and obvious risk of death at the time of the breach. That the breach of duty must have caused or made a significant contribution to the death. Prosectors were clear that it was the cause of Mr Pernia’s death. That the negligence itself was gross, in that it was truly, exceptionally bad. Despite clear visibility and working radar alerts, Motin failed to alter course, reduce speed, or raise any alarms despite multiple warnings. His sustained inaction was therefore proven to be truly, exceptionally bad.

Prosecutors were able to show that Vladimir Motin was solely responsible for the navigation of his vessel. He had ignored radar and tracking data, neglected to manoeuvre around the Stena Immaculate, failed to stop the Solong, and did not warn his own crew or the other vessel in any way.

Jurors were presented with evidence showing that Motin’s ship was on a direct collision course towards the anchored Stena Immaculate. This was visible on computerised systems on the ship for more than 30 minutes before the collision and by human eye 12 minutes before the collision. There is no reasonable defence for why he did not act.

The Solong’s ‘black box’ data showed no course or speed adjustments before the fatal impact. Expert evidence confirmed that all navigational systems were operational and there were no faults with the equipment. Motin’s claim of rudder failure was completely unfounded.

The prosecution also showed that for reasons unknown, Motin disabled the Bridge Navigational Watch Alarm System, leaving him alone to be on watch as the eyes and ears of the ship, contrary to normal safety protocols.

WhatsApp messages to his wife undermined his credibility. They revealed Motin had anticipated being “guilty”. His wife told him to think of an alibi and had advised him to say that he had not seen the other vessel on the control devices; and that he should not take the blame.

On 14 March 2025, when the defendant was cautioned and the charge was read to him, he had yesterday said:

“I didn’t do it intentionally, the killing.”

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, yesterday said: