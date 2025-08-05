North Sea catering merger set for in-depth investigation

Aramark is a US food services company which bought a 90% stake in Entier, a Scottish catering company based near Aberdeen, in January 2025. Entier had a turnover of approximately £83 million worldwide in 2024, with around £70 million from its operations in the UK.

Aramark and Entier both provide catering and ancillary facilities management services to the offshore energy sector in the UK North Sea, providing food and housekeeping for people working on oil rigs and building wind farms.

Having conducted a Phase 1 merger investigation, concluding on 22 July 2025, the CMA is concerned the deal may lead to higher prices and/or a lack of choice for companies which need to provide on-site catering to their staff based at sea. More information about the CMA’s concerns can be found in the decision summary.

Aramark and Entier did not offer any Undertakings in Lieu, so the CMA has therefore referred this case to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry which will be led by an independent panel of experts.

More information on the case is available on the Aramark / Entier case page.

