Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
North Sea catering merger set for in-depth investigation
Aramark is a US food services company which bought a 90% stake in Entier, a Scottish catering company based near Aberdeen, in January 2025. Entier had a turnover of approximately £83 million worldwide in 2024, with around £70 million from its operations in the UK.
Aramark and Entier both provide catering and ancillary facilities management services to the offshore energy sector in the UK North Sea, providing food and housekeeping for people working on oil rigs and building wind farms.
Having conducted a Phase 1 merger investigation, concluding on 22 July 2025, the CMA is concerned the deal may lead to higher prices and/or a lack of choice for companies which need to provide on-site catering to their staff based at sea. More information about the CMA’s concerns can be found in the decision summary.
Aramark and Entier did not offer any Undertakings in Lieu, so the CMA has therefore referred this case to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry which will be led by an independent panel of experts.
More information on the case is available on the Aramark / Entier case page.
Notes to Editors
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/north-sea-catering-merger-set-for-in-depth-investigation
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA proposes action to drive more competition on mobile platforms23/07/2025 14:20:00
Measures designed to boost the UK’s app economy, unlocking global success and ensuring UK consumers aren’t left behind.
Fuel margins remain high despite lower fuel prices, CMA finds01/07/2025 12:20:00
Yesterday’s monitoring report sets out the Competition and Market Authority’s (CMA) observations on developments in the UK’s road fuel retail market since the previous update in March 2025.
CMA takes first steps to improve competition in search services in the UK25/06/2025 09:20:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is proposing to designate Google with 'strategic market status' (SMS) in general search and search advertising.
CMA launches review of civil engineering for roads and railways20/06/2025 12:20:00
Market study will assess how the civil engineering sector operates to improve the design, planning and delivery of key infrastructure.
Logistics deal cleared with remedies to help keep supermarket warehousing costs low20/06/2025 09:25:00
CMA has cleared GXO’s acquisition of Wincanton following the business’s offer to sell Wincanton’s dedicated grocery warehousing business.
CMA consults on releasing Google from Privacy Sandbox commitments13/06/2025 14:10:00
Protections secured by the CMA are no longer needed after Google stepped back from plans which could have favoured its business in multi-billion-pound online advertising sector.
Amazon gives undertakings to CMA to curb fake reviews09/06/2025 09:25:00
Commitments include enhanced detection systems and sanctions for businesses and mark another milestone in CMA’s ongoing action to curb fake reviews.
Court upholds CMA’s £99m fine on pharma over excessive NHS thyroid drug prices09/05/2025 11:15:00
The Court of Appeal has unanimously upheld the CMA’s finding that Advanz broke the law by overcharging the NHS for essential thyroid drug liothyronine.