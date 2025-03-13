North Sea vessel collision

A statement on the collision between 2 vessels off the east coast of Yorkshire (11 March 2025).

Mr Speaker, with permission, I wish to make a statement regarding the collision between 2 vessels off the east coast of Yorkshire that occurred yesterday (10 March 2025).

I want to begin by offering my sincere thanks to all those who are responding on the frontline, from His Majesty’s Coastguard to local emergency services. This is a challenging situation, and I know I speak for everyone in this House when I say that the responders’ ongoing efforts are both brave and hugely appreciated. I also want to thank the international partners for the many offers of assistance to the UK and the support from the maritime community.

This is a fast-moving situation, so let me set out the facts as I currently have them.

At 09:47 on Monday 10th March, the vessel MV SOLONG, sailing under the flag of Madeira, collided with the anchored vessel MV STENA IMMACULATE in the North Sea, a fuel tanker sailing under the flag of the United States, and operated by the US Navy. The collision occurred approximately 13 nautical miles off the coast.

Fire immediately broke out on both vessels and, after initial fire-fighting attempts were overwhelmed by the size and nature of the fire, both crews abandoned ship.

Fire-fighting and search and rescue operations, coordinated by His Majesty’s Coastguard, continued throughout the day yesterday, pausing in the evening once darkness fell. Firefighting activity restarted this morning and I am pleased to say the fire on STENA IMMACULATE appears to extinguished but the SOLONG continues to burn.

Although they became attached to each other during the collision the SOLONG broke free of the STENA IMMACULATE late last night and began drifting southwards. Modelling suggests that, should the SOLONG remain afloat, it will remain clear of land for the next few hours. The assessment of HM Coastguard is, however, that it is unlikely the vessel will remain afloat. Tug boats are in the vicinity to ensure the SOLONG remains away from the coast and to respond as the situation develops.

I want to be clear that, while there are a 1000 metre temporary exclusion zones established around both vessels, maritime traffic through the Humber Estuary is continuing.

The full crew of 23 on the MV STENA IMMACULATE is accounted for and on shore. One sailor, was treated at the scene, but declined any further medical assistance.

Thirteen of the 14 sailors of the MV SOLONG are accounted for. Search and rescue operations for the missing sailor continued throughout yesterday, but were called off yesterday evening at the point at which the chances of their survival had unfortunately significantly diminished. Our working assumption is that, very sadly, that the sailor is deceased. The Coastguard has informed the company, and it has been advised to inform the next of kin. Our thoughts are with the sailor’s loved ones at this time.

Regarding the cargo on the vessels, the MV STENA was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, which was the source of the fire. The MCA is working at pace to determine exactly what cargo the SOLONG is carrying. I am aware of media reporting regarding potential hazardous materials on board, but we are unable to confirm this at this time.

However, counter-pollution measures and assets are already in place, and both vessels are being closely monitored for structural integrity.

A Tactical Coordination Group has been established through the Humber and Lincolnshire Local Resilience Forum.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has deployed to the site to begin their investigation.

The MCA is rapidly developing a plan to salvage the vessels, once it is safe to do so.

The Department for Transport will continue working closely with Cabinet Office, and other Government agencies, and the Resilience Forum, on the response. Colleagues across the House will appreciate that this situation is still unfolding as I speak, and I will try to answer questions from Hon Members with as much detail as possible with the latest information I have at my disposal.

I commend this statement to the House