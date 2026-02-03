North Wales Comes Together to Transform Diabetes Care and Prevention

Families and individuals from across North Wales have been invited by NHS Wales, to help reshape diabetes care at an innovative 'hackathon' event – as figures reveal the condition now affects one in five adults across Wales.

The event brings patients and clinicians together in a fast‑paced ‘health hackathon’—a focused session where lived experience and clinical expertise combine to rapidly develop practical solutions to real challenges in care.

Around 48,000 people in North Wales are registered with their GP as living with diabetes, with many more estimated to be living with prediabetes or undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

Without the right support, diabetes can lead to serious health complications including heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, sight loss and amputations. But with good care and the right information, people living with diabetes can live full, healthy lives – and for those at risk of Type 2 diabetes, it can often be prevented or delayed.

The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, led by Public Health Wales, is a national programme working to transform diabetes care across Wales for people living with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Public Health Wales is joining forces with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to host the hackathon, inviting people living with diabetes, their families, and carers in North Wales to come together with healthcare professionals to help shape better local support and inform national plans.

The event will include interactive workshops exploring real challenges around diabetes care, self-management and prevention.

David Taylor, Transformation Director, Public Health Wales said:

"We know that care tailored to local needs, that addresses the root causes of poor health and not just the consequences, ensures everyone in Wales can prosper and enjoy better health and wellbeing. “As a result of our hackathon in South Wales we are now developing a new, user-friendly NHS Wales digital diabetes resource hub, a healthcare professional support pack for Type 2 diabetes, NHS Wales App enhancement that will prioritise diabetes-specific functions and a strengthened peer support system across Wales. "Now we are excited to hear about the specific challenges people living with diabetes face in North Wales and how we can shape our plans to better support them."

Betsi Cadwaladr Executive Director of Public Health Dr Jane Moore said: