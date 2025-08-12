Welsh Government
|Printable version
North Wales cultural landmark receives major funding injection
The Welsh Government yesterday announced an additional £3.3 million boost to support the re-development of the National Slate Museum in Llanberis.
The redevelopment will create a new learning centre, play area, shop and café at the museum, as well as making the whole site more accessible. There will be more opportunities to discover and enjoy the slate story through new exhibitions and interpretation.
The funding will also enable the site to continue to develop its role as a living museum by offering training and opportunities for people from all backgrounds to enjoy, learn about and develop traditional heritage skills.
The museum has temporarily closed to safely carry out the conservation and renovation work. But Amgueddfa Cymru is taking the museum on the road around local attractions and community events in north Wales and through ‘pop up’ museums at the Quarry Hospital and Penrhyn Castle.
Yesterday’s announcement consists of an additional £3 million plus the award of a £300,000 Communities Facilities Programme grant towards the construction of a new café, Learning and Volunteering Centre and Changing Places facilities. This brings the Welsh Government’s total contribution to the project to £5.8 million (with £2.5 million previously awarded).
Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, visited the site recently to meet Amgueddfa Cymru staff and see the ongoing developments. He yesterday said:
“As Culture Minister and a proud north Walian, it’s been an ideal summer for me – visiting one exciting development or event in the Gogledd after another. The almost-finished, new-look Theatr Clwyd; the National Slate Museum at the beginning of its own transformation journey; the Maes of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham where I joined tens of thousands of other visitors to celebrate all things Cymraeg and was updated on the progress of the new Football Museum for Wales within Wrexham Museum.
“We have increased day-to-day spend on culture by 8.5% this year and tripled investment in venues and sites compared to a decade ago. But our spend on culture goes far beyond this - it is woven into budgets across Welsh Government.
“Our investment in the National Slate Museum today is an excellent example of how this works in practice with £5.5 million from my department’s budget combined with community regeneration funding to ensure the redeveloped museum offers a world class experience for visitors to the slate landscape of north-west Wales – a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2021.”
The Welsh Government allocated over £230 million this year to culture and cultural programmes outside of the Culture Minister’s portfolio - across departments including education, local government, economy, health, the Welsh language, energy and social justice.
This includes funding for familiar and culturally significant projects like the National Music Service, the Urdd, National and Llangollen Eisteddfodau, the summer reading challenge across all libraries in Wales, the investment in our film, TV and live music sectors and high-profile events like Tafwyl and the year-long 2025 Richard Burton Centenary programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/north-wales-cultural-landmark-receives-major-funding-injection
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pioneering road safety initiative to make motorcycling safer is underway12/08/2025 11:05:00
A pioneering new road safety initiative that is designed to make motorcycling safer has been introduced in North and Mid Wales.
Leasing scheme provides affordable quality housing solutions in Wrexham11/08/2025 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales provides quality housing solutions and brings empty properties back into use across Wales.
A novel idea! Young readers set for summer reading adventure11/08/2025 14:05:00
Libraries across Wales are being celebrated this summer with an exciting programme designed to engage children in reading across the school holidays and a significant investment in digital services.
Historic Church of St Giles nears end of essential conservation works11/08/2025 11:05:00
Wrexham’s St Giles’ Church is nearing the end of extensive conservation works, securing the historic venue’s future for many years to come.
Cabinet Secretary visits couple benefiting from independent living support08/08/2025 15:15:00
Extra Welsh Government investment is helping thousands more older and disabled people to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
Taith, camera, action! US and Wales team up in an international film exchange programme07/08/2025 11:05:00
A group of learners from California have participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.
New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care07/08/2025 10:05:00
A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
Consultation on raising minimum alcohol price in Wales06/08/2025 15:15:00
The number of harmful drinkers could be reduced by nearly 5,000 people under plans to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Wales.
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives06/08/2025 14:15:00
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.