Welsh Government
|Printable version
North Wales Minister sees Flintshire projects making a difference
North Wales Minister, Lesley Griffiths, has seen some of the schemes in Flintshire which are benefitting the area and its people.
The Minister had an opportunity to take a look at projects in Shotton and Wepre Park, as well as in Flint where she was shown accommodation under renovation to support homeless individuals and The Walks in the heart of the town which has seen 92 new homes developed for local people.
During a visit to the Well-Fed project in Shotton, the Minister was shown around the commercial kitchen and met staff preparing fresh meals for people including those in need.
The scheme, which is a partnership between Flintshire County Council, social enterprise Can Cook and ClwydAlyn Housing, has invested in helping to tackle food poverty in the region.
Over the last 18 months, Well-Fed has distributed more than 150,000 meals to vulnerable households.
Robbie Davison, Managing Director Can Cook / Well-Fed recently said:
Well-Fed is a social business focused on feeding everyone well regardless of their income levels.
Producing only good fresh meals, commercially, Well-Fed caters for schools and care homes and socially, is feeding Ukrainian refugees and stopping food poverty.
At Wepre Park, the Minister saw a forest school session in action and planted a tree at the tree planting extension site as well as seeing some wildflower seed collection for other urban site enhancements.
North Wales Minister, Lesley Griffiths recently said:
It has been great to see just some of the schemes in Flintshire which are making a difference to the area and its people.
The Well-Fed project is supporting individuals and families to ensure they are receiving healthy food options and playing an important role in tackling food poverty.
I was also pleased to see the work our National Forest programme has funded at Wepre Park and to plant a tree at the site.
While the renovation of properties in Flint will be crucial in helping homeless people have their own accommodation.
Cllr. Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council, recently said:
It was a pleasure to meet the minister in Flintshire and to show her 3 really valuable projects which are contributing to the fabric of our vision for the area.
The minister showed considerable interest in all three locations and in the people making a difference in our county.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/north-wales-minister-sees-flintshire-projects-making-difference
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Economy Minister visits the new look Cei Llechi15/08/2022 14:05:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething recently (13 August 2022) had the opportunity to see the transformational redevelopment of Cei Llechi (Slate Quay), Caernarfon, following a £5.9 million regeneration project.
New Bereavement Pathway launched to support those through the sudden loss of a child or young person15/08/2022 11:05:00
Improving bereavement care is a key commitment for the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle.
Update on ‘the constitutional future of Wales’12/08/2022 14:05:00
The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales wants you to have your say.
Donkeys, dolphins and saxifrages get helping hand with £15million extra funding for nature12/08/2022 11:05:00
Minister for Climate Change Julie James has announced nearly £15million for landowners and managers who want to improve biodiversity to help Wales fight the climate and nature emergencies.
Wales’ Cultural Recovery Fund provided a lifeline to the sector, new report10/08/2022 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s £108 million Cultural Recovery Fund was fundamental to the survival of many cultural organisations in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic which helped safeguarded 2,700 FTE jobs, a new report has shown.
Hospitality can offer rewarding careers10/08/2022 15:25:00
The hospitality industry offers rewarding, varied and exciting careers Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths said on a visit to Dylan’s restaurant in Llandudno.
Croeso – Anglesey Agricultural Show returns09/08/2022 11:10:00
One of Wales’ premier agricultural shows, the Anglesey Show, is making a welcome return this week which is good news for the farming industry and wider community Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said ahead of visiting the event.
How can we help Welsh speakers make more use of online services in Welsh?08/08/2022 14:05:00
An address by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.