North Wales Police officer dismissed without notice after gross misconduct proven
A North Wales Police officer has been dismissed, after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following a directed investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The investigation, carried out by North Wales Police under our direction and control, into allegations concerning PC Gavin Griffiths began in July 2022, following a referral from the force about the conduct of the officer.
It was alleged that between July 2021 and April 2022 PC Griffiths maintained an association with a person in respect of whom he had viewed information and intelligence on North Wales Police systems and continued to do so, on one occasion, without a policing purpose, and failed to register a ‘notifiable association’ with the force’s Professional Standards Department.
It was also alleged that on two occasions, in October 2021 and April 2022, PC Griffiths failed to properly record and store exhibits, which were suspected to be Class A and Class B drugs, in line with the force’s policy and he once dishonestly entered incorrect details about their disposal.
At the end of the investigation in January 2023 we concluded that PC Griffiths had a case to answer for gross misconduct and North Wales Police arranged for the disciplinary proceedings to take place.
At a hearing held by the force before an independent legally qualified Chair which ended on Wednesday 22 March, it was determined the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour including for integrity, and duties and responsibilities, and that he should be dismissed.
While the panel found no evidence that any information viewed had been used for any improper purpose, they determined that gross misconduct was proven for the officer viewing intelligence systems over a period of months without a policing purpose. The lower level of misconduct was also proven against
PC Griffiths for not properly managing the storage and exhibiting of seized property.
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “Police officers understand that the public rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour to be maintained.
“Officers should always act with integrity and avoid placing themselves in any situations where their position might be compromised. This officer should have notified his force of his association with an individual which could have led to a conflict of interest. PC Griffiths’ conduct had the potential to discredit the police service and undermine public confidence in policing.”
PC Griffiths will be placed on the police barred list.
