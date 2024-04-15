North Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

A North Wales Police officer will appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force on a teenager.

Police Constable Ellis Thomas, aged 24, is due before Llandudno Magistrates’ court on Wednesday 17 April 2024, to face a charge of grievous bodily harm against a 17- year-old boy. It relates to an incident which took place on 29 January 2023 outside the Cube Nightclub in Bangor.

The IOPC’s investigation began in February 2023 after a complaint referral was submitted by North Wales Police. At the end of our five-month investigation, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charge against the officer.

North Wales Police has informed us that the officer remains on restricted duties.