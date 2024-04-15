Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
North Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm
A North Wales Police officer will appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force on a teenager.
Police Constable Ellis Thomas, aged 24, is due before Llandudno Magistrates’ court on Wednesday 17 April 2024, to face a charge of grievous bodily harm against a 17- year-old boy. It relates to an incident which took place on 29 January 2023 outside the Cube Nightclub in Bangor.
The IOPC’s investigation began in February 2023 after a complaint referral was submitted by North Wales Police. At the end of our five-month investigation, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charge against the officer.
North Wales Police has informed us that the officer remains on restricted duties.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/north-wales-police-officer-appear-court-charged-grievous-bodily-harm
