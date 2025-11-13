North Wales to pioneer UK’s first small modular reactors

Anglesey set for thousands of new jobs as Prime Minister confirms Wylfa will host UK's first small modular nuclear reactors.

Wylfa on Anglesey in North Wales selected as site to deliver the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power station

Most significant industrial investment in North Wales for a generation, supporting 3,000 new good jobs in local economy

Government continues to deliver ‘golden age’ of nuclear, after years of dither and delay, as part of clean energy superpower mission, and will also identify new sites for potential future large nuclear

A generation of young people on Anglesey / Ynys Môn and across North Wales are set to benefit from thousands of new jobs and billions of pounds in investment over the next decade, as the Prime Minister today confirms that Wylfa has been selected to host the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power plant.

North Wales will become a beacon in the “golden age” of nuclear, delivering the UK’s first ever small modular nuclear reactors built by publicly-owned Great British Energy-Nuclear and, subject to final contract, designed by Britain’s Rolls-Royce SMR - proving that the UK can still build big projects that stand the test of time.

The confirmation of Wylfa as the host site rights the wrongs of previous failure to bring new nuclear power to North Wales. Sitting on the North Wales coast, Wylfa has a strong nuclear heritage dating back to the 1960s. The first-of-its-kind project is expected to support up to 3,000 good jobs in the local community at peak construction, underpinned by billions of pounds of infrastructure investment out to the mid-2030s.

This investment of over £2.5 billion builds on the government’s record of investment into the North Wales economy, including an Investment Zone to boost advanced manufacturing, the Anglesey Freeport and critical rail upgrades to the North Wales mainline.

The UK’s first small modular reactors – mini nuclear reactors which are smaller and quicker to build than some traditional nuclear power stations - are expected to deliver power for the equivalent of around 3 million homes as part of the government’s clean energy superpower mission, giving the UK energy independence that will power the NHS, national security and British innovation.

The SMRs will be backed by the British people through Great British Energy-Nuclear, giving the British people a stake in a leading-edge technology that has global export opportunities and builds a vital sovereign capability for the country.

This is part of our modern industrial strategy, directing every lever of the state to win in technologies like SMRs. In the Spending Review, the government confirmed major investment in Sizewell C, which will provide power for the equivalent of 6 million homes and 10,000 jobs, as well as over £2.5 billion funding for the country’s first SMR programme.

The government is working closely with the US on nuclear and recently agreed a major agreement between regulators to make it quicker for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both countries, alongside major commercial deals such as X-Energy and Centrica’s plans to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool.

The Prime Minister said:

Britain was once a world-leader in nuclear power, but years of neglect and inertia has meant places like Anglesey have been let down and left behind. Today, that changes. We’re using all the tools in our armoury – cutting red tape, changing planning laws, and backing growth - to deliver the country’s first SMR in North Wales. This government isn’t just reversing decline, it’s delivering thousands of future-proofed jobs, driving billions in investment, and providing cheaper energy bills in the long term. That’s national renewal in action: powered by British talent, powered by nuclear, and powered by a government that’s delivering for working people.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

This nuclear revival in Anglesey will fire up the Welsh economy, marking the start of a new era in British innovation and energy security. Wylfa will revitalise local communities, attract major investment and open up exciting opportunities for young people – creating world-class training and apprenticeships in North Wales for the next generation of engineers, technicians and innovators.

Alongside the siting announcement, to pursue the option of a further large-scale reactor project beyond the current deployments at Hinkley Point C and the recently confirmed Sizewell C, the government is announcing that Great British Energy-Nuclear has been tasked with identifying suitable sites that could potentially host such a project. GBE-N will report back by Autumn 2026 on potential sites to inform future decisions in the next Spending Review and beyond. The Energy Secretary has requested this includes sites across the United Kingdom including Scotland.

Any further large-scale project, subject to future policy decisions, would be similar in scale to the Hinkley Point C or Sizewell C projects, with the potential to power the equivalent of 6 million homes. Alongside SMRs and other advanced nuclear projects, this could further deliver the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower, boosting the country’s energy security, securing the next generation of good, skilled jobs and protecting billpayers.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

This landmark investment proves Britain can still build big projects that stand the test of time. A generation of young people across North Wales will benefit from the good jobs, homes across Britain will get clean power and we will take a big step forward in meeting our ambition to create a network of small modular reactors across the UK. This is the government’s clean energy mission in action - driving for energy sovereignty and abundance to take back control of our energy.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said:

This is the moment Ynys Môn and the whole of Wales has been waiting for. New nuclear is a step into the future with secure jobs and secure energy guaranteed for the next generation. We have been pressing the case at every opportunity for Wylfa’s incredible benefits as a site and I warmly welcome this major decision to invest in north West Wales. Wales is once again leading the way.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

This is huge news – one of the largest public investments in Welsh history that will bring thousands of high-quality jobs to the local economy. We said we would deliver new nuclear where other governments dithered and delayed and we said we would deliver growth and prosperity across Wales. Today we are doing just that.

It comes after the government announced there will be 400,000 extra jobs in clean energy by 2030, including 15,000 extra jobs in Wales, with 31 priority occupations such as plumbers, electricians and welders particularly in demand. GBE-N will start activity on the site in 2026. The initial project will be for 3 SMR units, but Great British Energy-Nuclear assesses the site could potentially host up to 8 mini reactors. The ambition is for Wylfa’s small modular reactors to be supplying power to the grid from the mid-2030s.

There is also strong export potential for small modular reactors, after the UK and Czechia signed a deal to cooperate on civil nuclear. It comes after Rolls-Royce SMR and Czechia’s largest public company, ČEZ, agreed last year to partner on SMRs, with ČEZ acquiring a 20% stake.

Great British Energy-Nuclear also owns the Oldbury nuclear site in Gloucestershire. As a site which has previously hosted a nuclear power station, it also has great potential for new nuclear, including the potential to support the privately-led projects being developed by the nuclear industry.

Simon Bowen, Chair of Great British Energy-Nuclear, added:

This is a historic moment for the UK, and is another momentous step in realising Britain’s potential in leading the way on nuclear energy. These first SMRs at Wylfa will lay the groundwork for a fleet-based approach to nuclear development, strengthening the UK’s energy independence and bringing long-term investment to the local economy. Wylfa has a proud history of nuclear excellence, and we’re excited to build on that foundation to deliver jobs, training, and low-carbon energy for generations to come.

Chris Cholerton, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said:

We are honoured to have the opportunity to establish our UK fleet programme with an initial three units at the Wylfa site. Today’s announcement marks the first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa. This is a tremendous opportunity not just for North Wales but for the whole country, as we establish an enduring supply chain that will enable our fleet deployment in the UK and a large export programme, starting in Czechia. We will deliver nuclear power very differently by utilising modularisation and a high level of factory build, therefore minimising the impact on local people from infrastructure delivery. We are excited to be working with the local community to create jobs and growth.

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary of Prospect, said:

The nuclear renaissance can bring clean, reliable energy and good, secure jobs to all corners of the UK and it is welcome that government is pressing ahead with the SMR programme that will play a crucial role in the future of our energy mix. Wylfa has a proud nuclear past and a bright nuclear and is uniquely placed to play a key strategic role in the mission to become a clean energy superpower. Nuclear can support thousands of well-paid jobs and sustain local economies, and this announcement is the first page of the next chapter for Wales’ Energy Island.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said:

Bringing nuclear back to Wylfa is a historic moment for Wales and for the UK’s clean energy future. Wylfa’s revival offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver clean, reliable power for decades to come, create thousands of skilled jobs, attract major investment, and revitalise North Wales’s proud industrial heritage. With Great British Energy-Nuclear and Rolls-Royce SMR leading the way, the project will bring lasting economic and social benefits to the communities that have long been at the heart of our energy story. We look forward to working with government, local partners and industry to make Wylfa’s return a lasting success.

Ben Martin, Policy Manager at the British Chambers of Commerce said:

Nuclear power is critical to supporting the UK’s energy supply, powering homes and businesses, strengthening energy security and providing essential back up to renewables. Expansion of the nuclear sector also offers significant opportunities to support skills development and SMEs across its supply chain. News that Wylfa has been selected to host the UK’s first small modular reactor plant will bring investment and thousands of jobs to North Wales and beyond, supporting wider economic growth.

Notes

Great British Energy-Nuclear is the UK government’s nuclear delivery body.

Rolls-Royce SMR was announced in June as Great British Energy-Nuclear’s preferred bidder to partner with to build the UK’s first small modular reactors, subject to final government approvals and contract signature, expected later this year.

Earlier this year the government announced a shake-up of planning rules to allow new nuclear projects including SMRs to be built in a range of sites across England and Wales.

Following a fair and open competition, Simon Bowen has been appointed as Chair of Great British Energy – Nuclear, following his tenure as interim Chair since 2023. This appointment marks a key step as the organisation moves into the next delivery phase of the SMR programme, which Simon will oversee.