North Wales tourism businesses ready for Easter

As tourism businesses across north Wales are gearing up for the Easter break, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths visited Adventure Parc Snowdonia to hear about their preparations.

Latest developments at the Parc include a Hilton Hotel and Spa, which is now nearly a year old, and the indoor adventure space which provides an exciting experience in all weathers. Both developments have received support from the Welsh Government.

With the start of the surfing season just beginning and visitors expected over the Easter break and summer, Adventure Parc Snowdonia is looking forward to a busy year.

The Minister said: