Welsh Government
|Printable version
North Wales tourism businesses ready for Easter
As tourism businesses across north Wales are gearing up for the Easter break, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths visited Adventure Parc Snowdonia to hear about their preparations.
Latest developments at the Parc include a Hilton Hotel and Spa, which is now nearly a year old, and the indoor adventure space which provides an exciting experience in all weathers. Both developments have received support from the Welsh Government.
With the start of the surfing season just beginning and visitors expected over the Easter break and summer, Adventure Parc Snowdonia is looking forward to a busy year.
The Minister said:
It has been a very challenging two years for the tourism industry. Two years ago the Easter break was very different, but now businesses across the country are ready to welcome visitors.
Visit Wales have been running campaigns during the winter to keep Wales in the minds of potential visitors, as people start to think of booking holidays once again.
It’s great to see the developments here at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, which is a key player in enhancing North Wales’ reputation as a top adventure tourism destination. With high quality accommodation and activities suitable for all, the attraction has made a significant contribution to the tourism offer here.
It also provides excellent skills and training opportunities for the local area. To have the opportunity to train and work in such a development in rural Wales is a tremendous experience.
I wish Adventure Parc Snowdonia a very successful season.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/north-wales-tourism-businesses-ready-easter
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Placements for Newly Qualified Teachers to continue until summer07/04/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced it will extend its programme of school placements for Newly Qualified Teachers until the end of the school year.
£380m to help tackle the Cost-of-Living crisis in Wales06/04/2022 13:05:00
With the Office for Budget Responsibility stating that 2022-2023 will see the biggest fall in living standards in the UK since records began and as the National Insurance rise and the energy price cap lift push people further into hardship, Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt and Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans, have set out the package of support that the Welsh Government have developed to help the most vulnerable in society and called for more action from the UK Government.
Economy Minister announces £4.5 million funding for Flexible Skills Programme06/04/2022 12:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing £4.5 million to develop the skills-base of businesses and create a Welsh workforce ready to capitalise on future economic opportunities, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.
£10 million funding boost for domiciliary care in Wales06/04/2022 09:05:00
A further £10 million will be provided to local authorities to support domiciliary care and increase service provision in Wales the Deputy Minister of Social Services, Julie Morgan has announced.
Schools and public buildings to get solar panels as Wales drives community owned renewable energy05/04/2022 14:05:00
Three schools, a care home and a crematorium in Newport will be among the first buildings to have solar rooftop panels installed as part of Welsh Government support to expand community owned renewable energy in Wales.
111 service now available across Wales05/04/2022 11:05:00
Urgent medical and health advice is now available across Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week following the successful rollout of the 111 helpline.
Landmark rule makes manufacturers responsible for waste created by their products05/04/2022 09:05:00
Wales – ranked third in the world for domestic recycling – has joined forces with other UK nations to introduce new ‘polluter pays’ rules to make businesses which place packaged goods onto the market pay for their waste to be recycled.
CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner New Delivery Model04/04/2022 14:05:00
The CIPS Corporate Award Advanced Practitioner programme is changing from October 2022.
Welsh Government statement on Conversion Therapy04/04/2022 11:05:00
Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn MS recently (01 April 2022) gave a statement on Conversion Therapy.