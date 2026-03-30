North West and North East councils letting rogue landlords off the hook | NRLA

Rogue landlords across the North West (NW) and North East (NE) are being let off the hook. New data shows councils across the region have collected just 16 per cent in the NW and 13 per cent in the NE of the total fines levied on landlords issued with civil penalty notices.

Between 2023/24 and 2024/25, of the 34 councils across North West England that provided data, a total of just under £2.8 million in civil penalties were imposed on private landlords for housing offences. In spite of this, just 16 per cent of that amount (just under £450,000) was actually collected.

In the North East of England, a total of just over £2.2 million in civil penalties was imposed on private landlords for housing offences. However only 13 per cent of the fines levied (just below £290,000) were recovered.

Overall, 311 civil penalties were issued to landlords over the same period in the North West of England, and 361 in the North East.

11 local authorities across North West England and said they had not issued any civil penalties to landlords between 2023 and 2025, five local authorities across North East England.

With the Renters’ Rights Act due to come into force from 1st May, the data shows that councils are failing to collect the funds they desperately need to fund enforcement action in the market.

The Act will increase the maximum amount that can be levied in civil penalties from £7,000 to £40,000.

The NRLA is warning that without a major increase in upfront funding for council enforcement teams across the North West and North East, rogue and criminal landlords will continue to slip through the net. Aside from leaving tenants exposed to poor practice, it is undermining the reputation of the vast majority of landlords who meet their responsibilities and provide good quality homes.

Government data suggests that almost 610,000 households across the North West are in the private rented sector, and almost 190,000 households across the North East.

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