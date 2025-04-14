North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards winners announced

The winners of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025 have been announced.

The awards recognise the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

They are the only such event of their kind in the North West Coast and are hosted by Health Innovation North West Coast and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC) – and attracted more than 100 entries in 10 categories.

Special guest Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director at NHS England, recently said:

“It’s crucial that we embrace innovation as the key to improving outcomes for our patients and addressing challenges. “The range of enterprise and creativity highlighted this evening shows that the innovative spirit is flourishing in the North West Coast. “Health Innovation North West Coast and the wider Health Innovation Network have a vital role in marshalling that energy to help deliver the 10-Year Health Plan.”

The event took place at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine in Liverpool, hosted by BBC TV North West and Breakfast presenter Roger Johnson.

The awards this year featured three new categories:

Capacity Building in Research Award, sponsored by ARC NWC, rewarded work that builds capacity for individuals or organisations to conduct high-quality research.

Two new Industry Collaboration awards, covering primary and secondary care, were sponsored by Health Innovation North West Coast. These highlight outstanding collaborations between the NHS and industry in the primary and secondary sectors.

The full list of winners is below. To find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk.

Tackling Health Inequalities Award: Liverpool Citizens Advice on Prescription

The 2025 Sustainability Award: Cheshire and Merseyside Greener Practice, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, Central Liverpool Primary Care Network, Vauxhall Health Centre and Brownlow Health

Research Student of the Year Award: Donna Shrestha, Lancaster University

Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation/Impact: Liverpool John Moores University

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Award: The Creative Influencers and Liverpool Lighthouse

Capacity Building in Research Award: Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award: Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and the North West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network

Innovation in Workforce Culture Award: Innovation Team at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Industry Collaboration Award – Primary Care: NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board and Cancer Alliance; Cyted Health; Health Innovation North West Coast

Industry Collaboration Award – Secondary Care: C2-Ai