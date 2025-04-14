Innovation Agency
|Printable version
North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards winners announced
The winners of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025 have been announced.
The awards recognise the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
They are the only such event of their kind in the North West Coast and are hosted by Health Innovation North West Coast and Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC) – and attracted more than 100 entries in 10 categories.
Special guest Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director at NHS England, recently said:
“It’s crucial that we embrace innovation as the key to improving outcomes for our patients and addressing challenges.
“The range of enterprise and creativity highlighted this evening shows that the innovative spirit is flourishing in the North West Coast.
“Health Innovation North West Coast and the wider Health Innovation Network have a vital role in marshalling that energy to help deliver the 10-Year Health Plan.”
The event took place at The Royal College of Physicians, The Spine in Liverpool, hosted by BBC TV North West and Breakfast presenter Roger Johnson.
The awards this year featured three new categories:
Capacity Building in Research Award, sponsored by ARC NWC, rewarded work that builds capacity for individuals or organisations to conduct high-quality research.
Two new Industry Collaboration awards, covering primary and secondary care, were sponsored by Health Innovation North West Coast. These highlight outstanding collaborations between the NHS and industry in the primary and secondary sectors.
The full list of winners is below. To find out more about their entries, visit www.nwcawards.co.uk.
Tackling Health Inequalities Award: Liverpool Citizens Advice on Prescription
The 2025 Sustainability Award: Cheshire and Merseyside Greener Practice, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, Central Liverpool Primary Care Network, Vauxhall Health Centre and Brownlow Health
Research Student of the Year Award: Donna Shrestha, Lancaster University
Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation/Impact: Liverpool John Moores University
Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Award: The Creative Influencers and Liverpool Lighthouse
Capacity Building in Research Award: Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust
Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award: Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and the North West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network
Innovation in Workforce Culture Award: Innovation Team at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust
Industry Collaboration Award – Primary Care: NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board and Cancer Alliance; Cyted Health; Health Innovation North West Coast
Industry Collaboration Award – Secondary Care: C2-Ai
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/North-West-Coast-Research-and-Innovation-Awards-winners-announced
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Figures reveal impact of fuel poverty project07/04/2025 12:25:00
Nearly 700 people have been put on a pathway to improve their health as part of a scheme to mitigate the impact of fuel poverty.
Landmark for Martha's Rule implementation01/04/2025 14:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast’s Patient Safety Collaborative has supported the testing and implementation of a major patient safety initiative in our region.
SBRI-funded pilot introduces new point-of-care testing for children in emergency departments27/03/2025 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is proud to be a partner in a successful SBRI Health Care grant competition: Competition 26: Urgent and Emergency Care for point-of-care testing in three paediatric emergency departments in England, including Alder Hey.
Expanding digital stroke rehabilitation throughout the north west coast19/03/2025 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is proud to be a partner in a successful SBRI Health Care grant: Competition 26, Phase 3, Stroke.
Research and Innovation awards finalists are announced06/03/2025 12:25:00
The finalists have been announced for the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025, recognising the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Sweden: the key to better mental health?05/02/2025 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Alice Fletcher, 03 February 2025.
'Let innovation be just the way we do things round here'14/01/2025 16:10:00
Senior health and care leaders in Cheshire and Merseyside are collaborating to ensure innovations deliver the greatest possible impact on services.
Research and innovation awards launched10/12/2024 12:25:00
The search is under way for the best researchers and innovators in our region with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025.