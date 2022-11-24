CCW
|Printable version
North West families could save £1,270 a year by using less water and energy
As the cost of living continues to put pressure on household bills, figures show that families in the North West of England could save around £1,270 a year if they can reduce their use of water at home.
Figures from the north-west region’s water company United Utilities and the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) reveal how using less hot water has the added benefit of lowering energy bills too.
Around 16% of a household’s energy bill is from heating water, which means that making a number of small changes throughout the home can add up to a big reduction in bills, helping to ease the burden on over-stretched finances.
According to data from CCW, a family of four with a water meter could see huge potential savings by:
- Reducing each person’s daily shower from 10 minutes to 5 minutes – £740
- Cutting out two dishwasher runs per week by only running with full loads – £76
- Cutting out two washing machine runs per week by only running with full loads – £37
- Fixing a leaking toilet – £300
- Turning off the tap while brushing teeth – £100
- Fixing a dripping tap – £17
The total potential saving for a four-person household on a meter could be a staggering £1,270.
Emma Birch, Head of Customer Propositions at United Utilities, said:
“Many people don’t make the connection between saving water and saving money on their energy bills. The average shower time is now nearly 10 minutes, which uses more water and energy than the average bath. Added to that is the time spent waiting for the water to heat up. We lose track of the time spent in the shower, because it just becomes a habit. Using a simple timer to cut back our shower time from 10 to 5 minutes will result in massive savings.
“All these small changes add up. When we heat water for the dishwater or washing machine, we’re paying for energy as well as the water, so making sure they’re full or fixing that dripping tap, will make a big difference to how much we pay.
“And, after one of the driest years on record, saving water will also really help to refill reservoirs in case we don’t get enough rain over autumn and winter for next year. We’ll need above average rainfall to get the levels back up, so saving water now will make all the difference.”
Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), added:
“It’s surprising how much money households can save on water and energy bills just by taking simple steps to use water wisely around the home. Every pound counts with the pressure on many households’ finances having reached boiling point and by creating a little less splash customers can save a lot of cash and help top up the north west’s water supplies after a prolonged dry summer.”
If you’re a United Utilities customer, you’ll find water-saving tips and can order FREE water-saving goodies at www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/save-water/
Use CCW’s water meter calculator to see if you might be better off switching to a water meter.
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/11/24/north-west-families-could-save-1270-a-year-by-using-less-water-and-energy/
Latest News from
CCW
Working together to end sewer flooding misery24/10/2022 12:20:00
Having your home or garden flooded with sewage is one of the worst things to experience as a customer.
Discover the wonders of Walking with Water this autumn21/10/2022 12:20:00
Families can enjoy the wonders of walking with water this autumn, as part of a new campaign designed to inspire everyone to play their part in protecting the environment.
Ofwat and CCW call on companies to increase financial support for customers19/10/2022 11:10:00
In a joint letter to water and wastewater company CEOs, David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat and Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of CCW, have asked for more support to be given to customers.
Free advice for customers experiencing water supply issues in Nuneaton13/10/2022 10:38:00
Customers experiencing problems with their water supply will have the opportunity to get free advice and support when the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) holds two advice clinics in Nuneaton this month.
Inaccurate billing continues to dissatisfy business customers07/10/2022 12:20:00
Tackling business customers’ concerns over the accuracy of their water bills, and improving customer service, should be the top priorities for retailers, if satisfaction is to improve to the level we want to see.
Water companies hit with almost £150m in penalties – CCW response04/10/2022 16:15:00
The failure of 11 water companies to deliver on their promises to customers has resulted in them being hit with fines totalling almost £150 million by the regulator Ofwat.
Household customer complaints report published23/09/2022 15:38:00
Our annual report examining and comparing the performance of water companies in England and Wales for household customer written complaints has been published.
Busting 6 myths about hosepipe bans18/08/2022 15:20:00
With hosepipe bans taking effect in some parts of England and Wales, our senior director Mike Keil dispels some of the more common myths surrounding the use of these restrictions.