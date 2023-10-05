North West to benefit from £19.8 billion transport investment

Multibillion-pound plan to link major cities in the North via bus, rail and new and improved roads.

government to redirect vast HS2 savings into unprecedented transport investment across the country, benefiting more people, in more places, quicker

the North will receive £19.8 billion for new inter-city and local links

a further £12 billion on top of this set aside to deliver Liverpool to Manchester Northern Powerhouse Rail route

new £1 billion fund for the North of England will also help fund new roads in the North West, cutting congestion and boosting capacity – with more money for more buses and more frequent routes

The North West will benefit from more frequent trains, more capacity and faster journeys in a major funding boost to create stronger public transport networks.

Yesterday (4 October 2023), we have announced the Network North plan, which will build better connectivity across the North and Midlands with faster journey times, increased capacity and more frequent, reliable services.

Our plan will see HS2 delivered between Birmingham and Euston in central London as planned. But every penny that would have been spent building new track between the West Midlands and Manchester will instead be redirected into roads, rail and buses to drive economic growth and provide jobs.

Rather than just connecting Birmingham and Manchester, we will set aside £12 billion for links between Liverpool and Manchester to ensure the delivery of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) and then invest £36 billion in hundreds of projects in towns, cities and rural areas across our whole country, and in roads, rail and buses – investment on a truly unprecedented scale that will drive economic growth and provide jobs.

Over £3 billion will also help deliver faster and more frequent trains between all the North’s main cities including Hull, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester. We will bring Hull into Northern Powerhouse Rail, upgrade and electrify the line between Sheffield and Leeds, and upgrade the route between Sheffield and Manchester. We will also create a network where all the 9 biggest cities of the North are connected to each other by fast, electric trains several times an hour.

Bradford will be given a new through station and new line linking to the NPRroute near Huddersfield, with a Bradford-Manchester journey time of around 30 minutes once the new high-speed line west of Marsden is open. There will also be much faster journeys from Bradford to Huddersfield.

Further benefits for the North West will include: