National Crime Agency
|Printable version
North Yorks man found with child abuse images after sending thousands of pounds to the Philippines
A man from North Yorkshire has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after National Crime Agency officers recovered indecent images of children from his computers.
John Tesseyman was identified as part of an NCA investigation targeting UK nationals making payments to a Filipino family who facilitated child abuse.
Tesseyman was detained on suspicion of child sexual abuse offences by officers from the National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines while visiting the country.
He was later released and returned to the UK, but was arrested by the NCA several weeks later at his home in Ingleton, Carnforth. During their investigation, officers identified that Tesseyman had made 53 payments, totalling approximately £2,700, to payees in the Philippines between March and October 2017.
On his arrest, NCA officers seized Tesseyman’s computers, which were found to have over 70 indecent images of children in categories A-C (A being the most severe) stored on them, including those of a Filipino child.
His internet search history demonstrated a strong sexual preoccupation with young children and contained graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse.
Tesseyman was charged with four counts of making indecent photographs of children.
He was recently [24 November 2023] sentenced at Preston Crown Court, to 13 months in prison. He was also prohibited from travelling to a list of countries, including the Philippines, for 5 years.
The couple who facilitated the abuse of the children in some of the photos were both charged with offences involving the sexual exploitation of children. One of them has since been convicted, and is serving a 15 year term in prison in Manila.
National Crime Agency senior investigating officer, Daniel Waywell, recently said:
“The Philippines remains a key focus of our work to prevent child sexual abuse by UK nationals, and we have cultivated a close working relationship with partners in the area to combat these crimes.
“The investigation into John Tesseyman was the result of a concerted effort from NCA officers and our colleagues overseas, demonstrating our resolve to pursue and bring to justice individuals who pose a sexual threat to children.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/north-yorks-man-found-with-child-abuse-images-after-sending-thousands-of-pounds-to-the-philippines
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Dog rescued from a life of organised crime - Happy ending for “unwitting accomplice” Camila24/11/2023 16:05:00
A dog used in attempt to bring cocaine worth £800,000 into the UK will be rehomed after her owner was jailed for 6 years and 4 months following an NCA investigation.
Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man jailed for 10 years over child sex abuse offences24/11/2023 11:10:00
A man from Rotherham has been found guilty of nine child sex abuse offences, following an investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency as part of Operation Stovewood
Child rapist jailed following NCA investigation24/11/2023 10:10:00
A West Midlands man who posted videos of himself raping and sexually assaulting a young boy online has been jailed for nearly 12 years.
Hull woman sentenced for taking indecent images of a child23/11/2023 09:25:00
A 23-year-old woman who took indecent photos of a child and sent them to her boyfriend has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.
People smuggling fixer jailed for brokering dangerous small boat Channel crossings20/11/2023 15:15:15
An Albanian woman has been jailed for seven and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation found that she had acted as a fixer for people smugglers arranging small boat crossings from France to the UK.
Third member of criminal network who smuggled Vietnamese migrants into the UK in lorries convicted20/11/2023 11:10:00
A man has been found guilty of playing a leading role in a network smuggling Vietnamese nationals to the UK in the backs of lorries, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Member of steroid smuggling organised crime group told to hand over £9.8m proceeds of crime20/11/2023 10:20:00
The final member of a global anabolic steroid manufacture and distribution network has recently been ordered to hand over assets worth more than £9.8 million following a financial investigation by the National Crime Agency.
People smuggling lorry driver jailed for three years14/11/2023 16:15:00
A lorry driver who was caught trying to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the UK has been jailed for three years.