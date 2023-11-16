Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make their first appearance at court following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into computer misuse allegations.
PCSO Daisy Pennock, 26, of North Yorkshire Police (NYP), will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 November to face seven charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
The investigation, carried out by North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department under our direction, began in November 2022 following a referral from the force.
The charges relate to alleged offending between April and November 2021 concerning the unauthorised access of information on police computer systems.
On conclusion of the investigation in March 2023, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/north-yorkshire-police-community-support-officer-appear-court-charged-conducting-unauthorised
