Northamptonshire innovator meets UK and overseas demand thanks to government guarantee

Pallite Group secures £1.6 million corporate facility from KBC Bank, backed by UKEF's General Export Facility.

Pallite, a King’s Award-winning pioneer in innovative and sustainable warehouse storage, logistics and packaging solutions, scales exports to four continents with government-backed finance

The new funding has enabled Pallite Group to meet increasing global demand while creating local jobs

Financing was provided by KBC Bank, backed with a guarantee by UK Export Finance

Pallite, a Wellingborough-based designer and manufacturer of sustainable warehouse storage, packaging and logistics, has secured a £1.6 million corporate facility from KBC Bank to boost its export growth backed by a General Export Facility from UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency.

Growing demand from international markets across Europe, the United States of America, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, increased the company’s export volumes, creating a need for additional working capital.

On the advice of KBC Bank, the company approached Jo Archer, UKEF’s Export Finance Manager for Northamptonshire. After talking through the best financing options, UKEF worked with KBC to refinance Pallite’s previous loans and arrange access to working capital, backed by UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF).

The GEF-backed facility issued by KBC Bank has given Pallite the resources to fulfil new export orders. The business is also mobilising the new finance to invest in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and IT systems to support operations across four continents.

Jo Archer, UKEF’s Export Finance Manager for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Northamptonshire, said:

Pallite exemplifies the pioneering spirit and ambition we see among UK SMEs. Through our General Export Facility, we’ve been able to help them access the working capital needed to meet growing international demand for their innovative products, supporting both export growth and local jobs in Northamptonshire.

With growing global demand and increased production capacity, Pallite is expecting to create more UK-based roles in the next year. The company has recently hired two permanent factory staff at Wellingborough, bringing their local workforce to 40.

Manufactured from a sustainable honeycomb-structured paperboard, comprising over 85% recycled fibre and PVA glue, Pallite’s products offer exceptional strength and durability while remaining lightweight and 100% recyclable.

The company’s smart supply chain solutions have earned several accolades, including the UK Warehousing Association’s Environment Award in 2022, the King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation in 2023, and most recently, the prestigious French Prix Stratégies Logistique de l’Innovation Durable 2025, recognising outstanding achievement in sustainability and innovation in logistics.

Robert Audas, Chairman at Pallite Group, said:

This UKEF-backed facility has been pivotal in enabling Pallite to accelerate our international growth, invest in new markets, and strengthen our global operations - all while supporting jobs and innovation here in the UK. We are proud that Pallite’s sustainable supply chain solutions, produced across the UK, US, and Belgium, enable us to grow responsibly in international markets while reducing environmental impact.

Richard Whitehead, Relationship Director at KBC Bank, said:

We’re delighted to support Pallite’s export plans. UKEF’s General Export Facility has enabled us to arrange flexible working capital options to help Pallite scale their operations globally. Through our partnership with UKEF, we look forward to helping yet more SMEs to thrive on the world stage.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow, supporting up to 70,000 jobs across the country.