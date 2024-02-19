Northamptonshire Police has made improvements, but further changes needed

Northamptonshire Police has made improvements in most areas, but the force still needs to improve how it investigates crime, the police inspectorate has said.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Northamptonshire Police’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the force was outstanding in one area, good in one area, adequate in six areas and requires improvement in one area.

HMICFRS said the force has improved in most areas, particularly in how it communicates with its communities to identify local problems and gather intelligence.

However, the inspectorate said the force needs to improve how it investigates crime. The force has good governance structures and aims to make sure its officers have sufficient skills, but the inspection found that offenders may not always be brought to justice and that victims were not always getting the most appropriate outcomes.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said:

“I am pleased with some aspects of Northamptonshire Police’s performance in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. I commend the force for its concerted effort in making improvements since our last inspection. “However, there are some areas where the force needs to improve. The force isn’t answering 999 calls within the timescales set by national targets or attending non-emergency calls within set times. And we found that it didn’t always update victims about delays. Although, at the time of our inspection, the force had recently invested in its control room to improve how it responds to the public. “In the lead up to our inspection, there was instability in the chief officer team due to several vacancies and chief officer appointments, and shortly following our inspection, the chief constable was suspended pending the outcome of a misconduct investigation. We will continue to closely monitor how this affects the force’s performance, and how the force meets the public’s needs.”

