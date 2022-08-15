Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Northamptonshire Police support staff member appears in court charged with child sex offences
A Northamptonshire Police support staff member has appeared in court charged with child sex offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Alex Foster, aged 42, appeared recently (Thursday 11 August) at Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming. He was remanded in custody to appear before Lincoln Crown Court on 8 September 2022.
An investigation was conducted by the Northamptonshire Police Counter Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction after we received a mandatory conduct referral from the force. On conclusion of the investigation, we decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/northamptonshire-police-support-staff-member-appears-court-charged-child-sex-offences
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
