Northern Ireland Assembly Committee Chair Issues Fresh Appeal to Victims and Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

The Chair of a Northern Ireland Assembly Committee has made a fresh appeal to victims and survivors of mother and baby institutions – asking them to respond to a public consultation before it closes next Monday (29 September).

The Committee for the Executive Office launched the 12-week public consultation in July, asking for feedback on the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill which was introduced to the Assembly in June.

The Bill will see the setting up of a formal inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995 and will also create a redress scheme for the victims and survivors of these institutions.

The Chair of the Committee for the Executive Office, Paula Bradshaw MLA recently said:

"Getting the foundations of the Inquiry and the Redress Scheme Bill right is essential, and the Committee takes this responsibility extremely seriously. There is only one week left before the public consultation closes and we are keen that as many people as possible, who will be impacted by the legislation, have the opportunity to tell us what they think about it. "My message is simple – your views are very important to us and we want you to respond to our consultation as soon as possible before it closes next week. "You can find it here: https://lk.cmte.fyi/InquiryRedressBill. We can also email or post hard copies to anyone who is interested. Send an email to cteotrconsultation@niassembly.gov.uk or contact the Committee for the Executive Office, Room 247, Parliament Buildings, Belfast, Northern Ireland BT4 3XX. "This is a Bill to make provision relating to one of the most distressing and hurtful episodes in Northern Ireland's history. Our role is to ensure that the Bill leads to the creation of a truth and redress scheme that is strong, robust, fit for purpose, and capable of delivering the greatest possible impact."

For further information please contact Felicity Templeton at the Assembly's communications office on 07977 635930 or felicity.templeton@niassembly.gov.uk

Notes to Editors:

Learn more about the latest progress of the Committee Stage of the Bill and how people can get involved here.