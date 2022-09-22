Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain
Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published yesterday by the Electoral Commission.
However, the report finds that the requirement to include a Digital Registration Number (DRN) on postal and proxy applications led to the rejection of almost 4,000 applications. A DRN is required for those who registered to vote online to apply for a postal or proxy vote, and is given out as part of the registration process.
Jonathan Mitchell, Manager of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland said:
“It is important that all eligible voters who apply for a postal or proxy vote can have their vote counted, and do not face unnecessary barriers. We’ve recommended that the UK Government reviews the operation of the DRN within the postal and proxy voting process to ensure it does not prevent people from accessing their vote.”
Although confidence in elections remains high, campaigners and those running elections face additional challenges. The report highlights concerns about resilience and capacity in relation to the delivery of elections, with the Chief Electoral Officer reporting issues recruiting and retaining staff to work at the elections. A majority of candidates reported experiencing abuse and intimidation, with issues primarily relating to the theft or damage of campaign materials, online abuse, and verbal abuse.
Jonathan Mitchell added:
“Action is needed to address intimidation and abuse of candidates at elections. It is vital that candidates can participate in elections without fear. We will work with the wider electoral community to make sure we understand what’s driving this issue and address it as a matter of urgency.”
You can access the report in full on our website.
You can find more information and press releases for the Scotland, Wales and England reports on our website’s media centre.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 02890 894032, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
2. The Electoral Commission has a statutory duty to report on the administration of the following polls held in May 2022: elections in England, Scotland and Wales and elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Yesterday we published the following:
- Report on the May 2022 elections in England
- Report on the May 2022 elections in Scotland
- Report on the May 2022 elections in Wales
3. The Electoral Commission gathered data in several ways as part of the reporting:
- The post poll public opinion research, carried out online between 6 - 22 May 2022 by YouGov on behalf of the Electoral Commission, surveyed 987 eligible voters in Northern Ireland. 84% were satisfied with the system of registering to vote, 82% said they were confident that the elections were well-run and 95% of those who voted were satisfied with the process of voting.
- The post-poll candidate survey ran from 9 May to 6 June and received 71 responses. Candidates were asked: On a scale of 1-5, with 1 being no problem at all and 5 being a serious problem, how much of a problem, if any, did you have with threats, abuse or intimidation in this election? Respondents who rated their experience as a 2 or above (71%) were counted as having experienced threats, abuse, or intimidation.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/northern-ireland-assembly-election-well-run-barriers-voting-remain
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Young voters in Wales need more support to engage in elections22/09/2022 09:25:00
More education and engagement is needed to support young voters to understand and participate in Welsh elections, according to recent research and analysis by the Electoral Commission.
Political parties report £12.5m donations and loans in Q2 202206/09/2022 12:05:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,544,172 in donations and public funds in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations to 21 parties, and compares to £12,046,046 reported in the same period in 2021.
Have your say on the accessibility of voting30/08/2022 12:20:00
Members of the public are invited to have their say on measures to improve the accessibility of polling stations as part of a new public consultation.
UK political parties’ accounts published17/08/2022 15:15:00
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts of 18 political parties and ten accounting units in the United Kingdom with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published.
Monthly update – concluded investigations16/08/2022 15:10:00
Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Early voting pilots in Wales were well run but more work is needed to reform voting02/08/2022 13:05:00
A report published today by the Electoral Commission shows that pilots of early voting held in May were well run. It highlights that while only a small number of people chose to vote early, they were satisfied with their experience of voting.
Financial accounts for smaller political parties published27/07/2022 10:20:00
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units in the United Kingdom, with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less, were published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2021.
Monthly update – concluded investigations21/06/2022 15:25:00
Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Political party donations and loans published for Q1 202210/06/2022 10:43:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,522,311 in donations and public funds in the first quarter of 2022 (January to March), according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission.