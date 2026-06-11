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Northern Ireland business groups joint statement
The NI business community stand united in strongly condemning the violence, disorder and intimidation witnessed in recent days across Northern Ireland.
There can be no justification for attacks on people, property or communities. Such actions undermine the values of respect, inclusion and mutual understanding that are essential to a peaceful and prosperous society.
Northern Ireland's economy and public services depend on people from many backgrounds who have chosen to live and work here. Migrant workers make a vital contribution across every sector of our economy, including health and social care, hospitality, manufacturing, construction, agri-food, retail and professional services. Their skills, commitment and entrepreneurship help sustain businesses, strengthen public services and enrich our communities.
Northern Ireland has worked hard to build a reputation as a welcoming place to live, work, visit and invest. Images of violence and division risk damaging that reputation at a time when we are seeking to attract tourists, international talent, investment and raise living standards. Such incidents create unnecessary harm to local communities.
As representatives of the business community, we believe our future prosperity depends on creating a society that is open, inclusive and welcoming to all. We reject attempts to sow division and fear, and we stand with all those who are working to promote respect, safety and community cohesion.
We urge everyone to reject violence, support the rule of law and work together to ensure Northern Ireland remains a place where all people are treated with dignity and respect.
Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITC)
CBI Northern Ireland
Construction Employers Federation
Dairy Council NI
Employers Federation Northern Ireland
Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland
Hospitality Ulster
IoD Northern Ireland
Manufacturing NI
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association
Northern Ireland Hotels Federation
Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association
Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association
NI Poultry Industry Federation
Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance
Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC)
NI Pork and Bacon Forum
Retail NI
The Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland
Ulster Farmers Union
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