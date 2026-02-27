Northern Ireland Court of Appeal quashes man’s 1972 explosives convictions

The Northern Ireland Court of Appeal has quashed the convictions of Laurence O’Neill, who is 82, following a reference from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

In November 1971 Mr O’Neill was approached by two Scots Guards while in a car outside an address in Belfast. He claimed he was waiting for someone at the property. They denied knowing Mr O’Neill, and after his car was searched 700 rounds of ammunition were said to have been found in a concealed compartment on the driver’s side.

The following day, his family farm was searched where a quantity of arms was found.

After being transferred to Palace Barracks in Holywood, he was interrogated on six occasions with no solicitor present. He was subsequently medically examined, and several injuries were noted.

A detective said they had spoken to Mr O’Neill, and he had admitted being fully responsible for the ammunition but had declined to make a written statement.

Mr O’Neill was convicted in 1972 for possessing ammunition with intent, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years’ imprisonment.

Mr O’Neill’s representatives applied to the CCRC in June 2019 which referred the case in April 2025 on the basis of executive misconduct, inadmissibility of confession evidence and insufficient evidence absent of a confession.

On 25 February 2026, Senior judges held that a failure to disclose medical evidence of injuries sustained by Mr O’Neill undermined the reliability of confession evidence.

The Court accepted that the non-disclosure of medical evidence and interrogations had a cumulative effect of “tainting” the reliability of Mr O’Neill’s confessions.

Describing the trial proceedings as “unconscionable”, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan confirmed: “We could not properly conclude that the convictions are safe.”

The Public Prosecution Service did not resist the appeal.

