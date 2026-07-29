Northern Ireland moves to tackle obesity with new restrictions on unhealthy food promotions

Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges facing Northern Ireland, with 65% of adults living with obesity or excess weight. Obesity can lead to a higher risk of major health conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

Evidence shows that the promotion of HFSS products through price-based incentives, prominent placement and marketing tactics can significantly influence consumer purchasing behaviour, often at the expense of healthier options, which can contribute to obesity.

To help tackle the issue, DoH and FSA are proposing measures similar to those which already exist in England and Wales, and due to come into effect in Scotland in October. Measures being considered include limiting multibuy offers such as 3-for-2 or 2 for £10 on certain food products which are deemed unhealthy; restricting where these products can be placed in a supermarket, including online stores; and restricting free refills of sugar-sweetened soft drinks.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said:

Evidence shows us that multibuy offers and positioning of certain unhealthy products in shops significantly increase purchasing of food and drinks which are high in fat, sugar and salt.

This can lead to a higher chance of obesity and being overweight, which can in turn increase the risk of serious health conditions.

A key area of focus for me as Health Minister is prevention; to keep people healthy as much as possible.

The Healthy Futures Obesity Strategic Framework, my Department’s strategy to tackle the growing obesity crisis, emphasises the importance of creating supportive environments that encourage healthy eating.

While we all have a responsibility to look after our own health, these proposed measures aim to create conditions that support individuals in making healthier choices.

I encourage stakeholders and wider public to take part in this consultation and share your views to help shape the future of health policy in Northern Ireland.

Encouraging people to engage and share their views, Professor Susan Jebb, Chair of the FSA said:

The food system is constantly changing, so we must continue to adapt the way we regulate to protect the public now and in the future.

We want to do this in a way that is most effective, so it is vital that we hear from a broad range of voices on these proposals to restrict promotions of products high in fat, salt and sugar and that we learn from experiences in other countries.

This consultation will be relevant to retailers, both in-store and online, and will also affect out-of-home food businesses, food manufacturers, and local authorities.

We also want to hear from public health organisations, consumer advocacy bodies and the general public about how they want us to act to shape the food environment.

Please take the opportunity to share your views.

Consultation responses can be submitted via the online questionnaire