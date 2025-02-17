Northern Ireland party spending at general election published

The Electoral Commission recently published the full set of spending data from political parties in Northern Ireland (Opens in new window) who campaigned at the 2024 UK parliamentary general election.

The eleven political parties in Northern Ireland that contested the general election reported a total spending of £218,113 during the regulated period that ran from 6 July 2023 until polling day on 4 July 2024. Two of these parties submitted nil returns.

Information on money spent on campaigning during this time must be submitted to the Commission after the election. The Commission publishes this data so that voters and other campaigners can see how much was spent and ensure that spending limits have been observed.

The Commission has also published spending by parties and non-party campaigners (Opens in new window) across the UK that spent £250,000 or below campaigning at the general election.

To provide a full picture of the money spent across the UK during the campaign, the Commission will publish data relating to parties and campaigners that spent over £250,000 and candidate spending in the coming months. The Commission is currently analysing all the data submitted to it and will share key findings in the summer.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“The publication of party spending information in Northern Ireland relating to last year’s UK parliamentary general election is essential in ensuring the transparency of our democratic process. “It is vital that voters can see clearly and accurately how money is spent to influence them at elections. The publication of campaign spending information relating to the general election is one of the key ways the Electoral Commission delivers transparency for voters.”

The parties reported the following spending:

Party Expenditure Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £52,229 Aontú £833 Conservative and Unionist Party (NI) £6,299 Democratic Unionist Party – D.U.P. £36,256 Green Party (NI) £7,671 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £7,012 Sinn Féin £68,499 Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV £18,875 Ulster Unionist Party £20,439 Total £218,113



Candidates in Northern Ireland at the UK parliamentary general election had a separate spending limit and were required to submit a return of their spending to the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland following the election. Candidate returns are available for two years from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 028 90 894 032, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

