Northern Ireland party spending at general election published
The Electoral Commission recently published the full set of spending data from political parties in Northern Ireland (Opens in new window) who campaigned at the 2024 UK parliamentary general election.
The eleven political parties in Northern Ireland that contested the general election reported a total spending of £218,113 during the regulated period that ran from 6 July 2023 until polling day on 4 July 2024. Two of these parties submitted nil returns.
Information on money spent on campaigning during this time must be submitted to the Commission after the election. The Commission publishes this data so that voters and other campaigners can see how much was spent and ensure that spending limits have been observed.
The Commission has also published spending by parties and non-party campaigners (Opens in new window) across the UK that spent £250,000 or below campaigning at the general election.
To provide a full picture of the money spent across the UK during the campaign, the Commission will publish data relating to parties and campaigners that spent over £250,000 and candidate spending in the coming months. The Commission is currently analysing all the data submitted to it and will share key findings in the summer.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:
“The publication of party spending information in Northern Ireland relating to last year’s UK parliamentary general election is essential in ensuring the transparency of our democratic process.
“It is vital that voters can see clearly and accurately how money is spent to influence them at elections. The publication of campaign spending information relating to the general election is one of the key ways the Electoral Commission delivers transparency for voters.”
The parties reported the following spending:
|Party
|Expenditure
|Alliance – Alliance Party of Northern Ireland
|£52,229
|Aontú
|£833
|Conservative and Unionist Party (NI)
|£6,299
|Democratic Unionist Party – D.U.P.
|£36,256
|Green Party (NI)
|£7,671
|SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
|£7,012
|Sinn Féin
|£68,499
|Traditional Unionist Voice – TUV
|£18,875
|Ulster Unionist Party
|£20,439
|Total
|£218,113
Candidates in Northern Ireland at the UK parliamentary general election had a separate spending limit and were required to submit a return of their spending to the Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland following the election. Candidate returns are available for two years from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 028 90 894 032, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish Parliaments.
- Our report on the general election was published last year and includes details of our campaign related recommendations.
- Political parties and non-party campaigners that spent £250,000 or less had until 4 October to submit their returns. Political parties and non-party campaigners that spent over £250,000 had until 4 January to submit their audited returns. All NI parties that contested the general election spent less than £250,000.
- Full breakdown of party expenditure (Opens in new window) is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.
- Two parties in Northern Ireland submitted nil returns.
- The Commission worked to address any inaccuracies identified in the returns before publication and encouraged parties and campaigners to invest in their compliance processes and to seek our advice before submitting returns.
- If additional inaccuracies are identified after publication, we will publish revised returns to ensure spending information is as accurate as possible.
- Any inaccuracies or incomplete information has been considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/northern-ireland-party-spending-general-election-published
