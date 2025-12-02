Northern Ireland records third wettest Autumn on record, and Wales its tenth

Meteorological Autumn has been wet and mild, with temperatures and rainfall above average, according to provisional Met Office figures.

Northern Ireland has recorded its third wettest Autumn since the series began in 1836, and Wales its tenth. Autumn 2025 now stands as the only season of the year to report above average rainfall, with winter, spring and summer all below their respective long-term averages.

A very wet season for some

For Autumn, the UK recorded 20% more rainfall than the long-term meteorological average, but of the four nations, it was Northern Ireland and Wales that saw the most rainfall, with 39% and 37% above average respectively. Only 2000 and 2011 have seen wetter autumns in Northern Ireland since 1836.

England saw a clear north/south divide, with northern England recording 45% above average (its fifth wettest Autumn since 1836) and southern England 17% more than average.

The rainfall has been welcomed by some, following below-average rainfall for Winter 2024/25, Summer 2025 and an extremely dry Spring.

Met Office Senior Scientist Mike Kendon yesterday explained why it has been so wet:

“Autumn is the time of year when we typically expect our weather to become more unsettled, with the resumption of a more active jet stream bringing Atlantic weather systems and associated rain. However, while this autumn has been notably wet in some areas, rainfall totals overall have not been exceptional. “We’ve perhaps noticed the unsettled autumn weather all-the-more, because of the marked contrast from the prolonged spells of warm, dry, sunny weather we came to expect during spring and summer. For example, the UK rainfall total for autumn 2025 (403.4mm) is easily more than spring and summer combined (340.4mm).”

Despite the rainfall, parts of the country remain in drought conditions as we enter winter. Director of Water at the Environment Agency, Helen Wakeham, yesterday said:

“Despite an improving picture and above average rainfall across much of England during the Autumn, we still need more rainfall through the winter in some areas to avoid a drought next year. “Water companies must continue to quickly fix leaks and lead the way in saving water. We also urge everyone to be as efficient as possible with their water use this winter - even if it’s raining outside. Our wildlife, our rivers and our water supplies depend on it.”

