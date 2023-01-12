Northern Ireland Secretary and Foreign Secretary meet political leaders in Belfast

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP and the Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP have met NI political leaders to discuss the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In attendance were the Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA of the DUP, Andrew Muir MLA and Paula Bradshaw MLA of Alliance and Doug Beattie MC MLA and Robin Swann MLA of the UUP.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland highlighted the serious situation that the current governance gap is having on the people of Northern Ireland, especially in terms of the delivery of public services, and laid out the next steps in the legislation passed to manage Executive formation.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary also met with business groups, and toured the Saintfield Garden Centre and Nursery to hear about some of the specific difficulties caused by the Protocol.

Providing an update on talks between the UK Government and the European Union, the Foreign Secretary reflected on the agreement reached earlier this week regarding the EU’s access to UK IT systems that provide live information about what goods are moving across from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

While a range of critical issues need to be resolved on the Protocol, this agreement provides a basis for further constructive discussions with the EU to come to a negotiated solution.

Commenting after the meeting, Mr Heaton-Harris said: