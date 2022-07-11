Northern Ireland Office
Northern Ireland Secretary meets young people in Belfast
Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara MP met with young people during his first visit to Belfast since his appointment.
Mr Vara visited The Prince’s Trust centre in the city to learn more about the charity’s work with disadvantaged young people building skills and employability.
Earlier on Friday, the Secretary of State met with staff at Erskine House, the Northern Ireland Office’s headquarters in the city centre.
Speaking afterwards, the Secretary of State recently said:
“It was fantastic to visit the Prince’s Trust on my first visit to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State today and learn more about how the charity supports young people by developing their confidence and the skills needed to succeed through education, training and employment.
“As we build a fairer, more equal, and tolerant society in Northern Ireland, the Government remains committed to increasing respect, understanding and reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland, and helping to build a better environment for future generations.”
Chair of The Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland, Lord Caledon, recently said:
“We were very pleased to welcome the Secretary of State to our Belfast headquarters on his first day in Northern Ireland. The Prince’s Trust does valuable work with our young people, and it was fantastic for the Secretary of State to hear about their experience, and the impact The Trust has had on them.”
Mr Vara added:
“I was also delighted to meet with civil servants at the department’s new headquarters in the city centre, ensuring the Northern Ireland Office is more accessible than ever to the wider community. Our new hub represents part of our mission to make Northern Ireland a better place to live, work and invest.
“I look forward to meeting with more people from across Northern Ireland in the days and weeks ahead.”
