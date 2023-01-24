Northern Ireland Secretary to drum up investment opportunities in Northern Ireland in first official US trip

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP travelled to the US last week where he visited Washington D.C., Boston and New York.

The Secretary of State will use his first visit to the US to build on the already strong US-NI partnership and to drum up investment opportunities in Northern Ireland.

The Secretary of State will also meet with range of key political, business and civic organisation including the State Department, the National Security Council, members of congress, business and trade organisations and councils and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement – as part of routine US-UK engagement on Northern Ireland issues.

While there, he will also highlight his efforts in securing functioning devolved institutions to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland, and separately, this year’s 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, which will be marked by celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic.

During his five day visit, the Secretary of State will meet with Joe Kennedy III for their first in-person meeting since his appointment as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs. They will discuss the upcoming Trade and Investment event in NI, announced in the Autumn Statement, and further opportunities to showcase NI’s creative high-tech business environment and the unique trade and investment opportunities it offers.

Before departing for Washington, Heaton-Harris said: