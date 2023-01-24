Northern Ireland Office
Northern Ireland Secretary to drum up investment opportunities in Northern Ireland in first official US trip
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP travelled to the US last week where he visited Washington D.C., Boston and New York.
The Secretary of State will use his first visit to the US to build on the already strong US-NI partnership and to drum up investment opportunities in Northern Ireland.
The Secretary of State will also meet with range of key political, business and civic organisation including the State Department, the National Security Council, members of congress, business and trade organisations and councils and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement – as part of routine US-UK engagement on Northern Ireland issues.
While there, he will also highlight his efforts in securing functioning devolved institutions to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland, and separately, this year’s 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, which will be marked by celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic.
During his five day visit, the Secretary of State will meet with Joe Kennedy III for their first in-person meeting since his appointment as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs. They will discuss the upcoming Trade and Investment event in NI, announced in the Autumn Statement, and further opportunities to showcase NI’s creative high-tech business environment and the unique trade and investment opportunities it offers.
Before departing for Washington, Heaton-Harris said:
I am excited to meet US stakeholders in person for the first time as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The US has been pivotal in supporting Northern Ireland. I greatly value our partnership and look forward to deepening our collaboration, especially in areas of trade and investment.
Through a busy agenda of meetings with business and government representatives I will raise awareness of Northern Ireland’s offering as a great place to live, work and do business and encourage continued trade and investment opportunities from the US.
As the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement approaches, I look forward to discussing with US stakeholders the UK Government’s plans to mark this significant milestone. The US and UK share a commitment to upholding the Agreement and continuing to transform Northern Ireland for the better.
