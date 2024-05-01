Northern Ireland Secretary welcomes operational establishment of ICRIR

The statement follows the operational establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) today, 1 May

Victims and survivors of the Troubles will, from today, have access to a new independent Commission set up to provide more information regarding Troubles-related cases on their behalf.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, has welcomed the operational establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The independent Commission is a key component of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 which set out the new legal framework for addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris said:

“It is very welcome news that the Commission can now proceed to conduct reviews on behalf of families and provide vital information about Troubles-related cases.

“Individuals and families now have access to a dedicated, well resourced, and effective mechanism to take forward the task of reviewing their case. I encourage all those who continue to seek information, accountability and acknowledgement regarding what happened to them or their loved ones to engage wholeheartedly with the ICRIR.

“In establishing the independent Commission, we are doing something that has eluded successive Governments since 1998. That is, delivering robust and effective mechanisms for addressing the legacy of the past, and providing more information and answers to families.”

He added: “If the independent Commission is given an opportunity to demonstrate its effectiveness, I am confident that it will deliver results.”

As found by the NI High Court, the ICRIR is operationally independent of Government, and has all the necessary powers to conduct effective criminal investigations.

Led by Sir Declan Morgan KC, and staffed by dedicated people experienced in working on legacy and reconciliation issues, the Government has full confidence in the ICRIR’s ability to deliver for victims and survivors.

Further information regarding the ICRIR is available at www.icrir.independent-inquiry.uk.