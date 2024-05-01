Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Northern Ireland Secretary welcomes operational establishment of ICRIR
The statement follows the operational establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) today, 1 May
Victims and survivors of the Troubles will, from today, have access to a new independent Commission set up to provide more information regarding Troubles-related cases on their behalf.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, has welcomed the operational establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).
The independent Commission is a key component of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 which set out the new legal framework for addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Mr Heaton-Harris said:
“It is very welcome news that the Commission can now proceed to conduct reviews on behalf of families and provide vital information about Troubles-related cases.
“Individuals and families now have access to a dedicated, well resourced, and effective mechanism to take forward the task of reviewing their case. I encourage all those who continue to seek information, accountability and acknowledgement regarding what happened to them or their loved ones to engage wholeheartedly with the ICRIR.
“In establishing the independent Commission, we are doing something that has eluded successive Governments since 1998. That is, delivering robust and effective mechanisms for addressing the legacy of the past, and providing more information and answers to families.”
He added: “If the independent Commission is given an opportunity to demonstrate its effectiveness, I am confident that it will deliver results.”
As found by the NI High Court, the ICRIR is operationally independent of Government, and has all the necessary powers to conduct effective criminal investigations.
Led by Sir Declan Morgan KC, and staffed by dedicated people experienced in working on legacy and reconciliation issues, the Government has full confidence in the ICRIR’s ability to deliver for victims and survivors.
Further information regarding the ICRIR is available at www.icrir.independent-inquiry.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/northern-ireland-secretary-welcomes-operational-establishment-of-icrir
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
BIIGC APRIL 2024 JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ30/04/2024 13:33:00
A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) took place in London on 29 April 2024.
Troubles ‘Public History’ project established26/04/2024 11:15:00
The Secretary of State yesterday announced plans for an independent Public History project relating to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
£100m Investment announced for Causeway Coast and Glens24/04/2024 15:15:00
UK Government and NI Executive Ministers gathered at Ulster University Coleraine to sign the Heads of Terms for the Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Secretary Of State announces new appointment to the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland17/04/2024 14:20:00
The Secretary of State, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has today announced the new appointment to the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland
Educational package to help pupils across UK understand journey to Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement08/04/2024 11:15:00
The package will help users learn about the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and its contribution to peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland.
Secretary of State visits United States ahead of annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations13/03/2024 14:15:00
While there, the Secretary of State will conduct routine meetings with a number of US figures, and update them on the current political situation.
Statement from the Secretary of State on the Operation Kenova Interim Report12/03/2024 11:15:00
The statement follows the findings of the report that was published on the 8th of March.
Chancellor delivers ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’ in Northern Ireland07/03/2024 10:10:00
Spring Budget 2024