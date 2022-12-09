Northern Ireland Secretary writes to MLAs to confirm pay cut from 1 January 2023

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, yesterday wrote to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) informing them their pay will be reduced by 27.5% from 1 January 2023.

The letter to MLAs follows the recent failed recall of the Assembly and the Royal Assent of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act on Tuesday. In the letter, the Secretary of State details the pay cuts and describes his disappointment at being forced to take this step.

Through a Statutory Instrument laid recently, the Secretary of State will also extend the period for Executive formation to 19 January 2023.

Mr Heaton-Harris yesterday commented: